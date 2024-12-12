Her Mailman Refused To Ring The Doorbell Before Leaving Delivery Notices, So She Caught Him On Camera And Got Him Fired

Dealing with undelivered packages is frustrating enough, but it’s even worse when the mailman doesn’t bother trying to deliver them at all.

So, what would you do if your complaints were dismissed because you had no proof?

Would you just deal with it?

Or would you find a way to get the proof you need?

In the following story, one young lady finds herself in this very situation.

Here’s how she solved the problem.

Post office said I couldn’t file a complaint about the mailman not trying to deliver my packages because I had no proof, so I got proof… In my country, if your package gets sent through the national post service, you’re basically out of luck. It takes 200 years, and they never actually deliver it. I don’t know how it is in other countries, but here they are supposed to ring the doorbell if the package doesn’t fit the mailbox. If you don’t answer they leave a notice and you have to go and pick it up all the way at the post office. The problem is that my mailman doesn’t even try to deliver them. He just leaves the notice without even ringing the doorbell and leaves. I’ve had to pick up nearly every package I’ve ordered because of that.

Next time, she kept a close eye on the delivery so she could be prepared to act.

Well, the last time was my last straw. I was obviously home because of the pandemic, suddenly I received a call that immediately hung up. It was so fast that my phone didn’t even ring, just showed up as a missed call. No doorbell, nothing. I suspected it was the mailman and ran to the door only to find him inside the truck, looking straight at me before driving off. Well, I was mad and called the post office to file a complaint. I explained the situation, and the lady told me that I couldn’t file a complaint because they were only instructed to ring the doorbell, and calling is optional, and I couldn’t prove that he didn’t ring it. At first I just avoided using them again at all costs, but the other day I ordered something and chose a delivery company from the ones listed on the website. Apparently, that company hires the national post service to deliver for them here. When I found out, I basically stalked the tracking info for days (it was about 2 weeks late, lol). Until one day late at night, it said it had arrived in my country, which usually means that the next day it’s going to be delivered.

Finally, the package was out for delivery, so she waited.

The next day, I woke up at 7 am to check. My suspicions were correct, it said “out for delivery.” I quickly grabbed something to eat, got in my car, and parked right outside my house. Then I waited…and waited…and waited…6 hours in total until I finally saw the post truck pulling over. I grabbed my phone to record and watched as the mailman opened the door already with the notice in hand, slid it inside my mailbox, and turned around. I got out of the car and said, “Excuse me, what are you doing?” He didn’t even look at me and said, “Just delivering packages, miss.” Then I stood there as that lazy jerk grabbed his phone to call me and quickly hung up. I smiled as I took my phone out of my pocket and sarcastically stated, “Oh bummer, you didn’t even give me time to reach for the phone!”

He didn’t know what to say, but at least she got the package on the spot.

He literally turned white, lol, and couldn’t even speak. I continued, “Now, can you give me my package, please?” He quickly opened the truck, almost tripped, and took out my package. “See, wasn’t that easier than your whole scheme?” He finally manages to say, “Sorry, miss.” I turned around and left. He probably thought he got lucky I didn’t say anything else, but little did he know that I sent the video to the post office via email attached to my complaint. Well…let’s just say I have a new mailman, this one tries to leave 1 second after ringing the doorbell, but at least he rings.

Bravo! That was a long time to wait, glad it was worth it in the end.

Though waiting half the day couldn’t have been fun, at least she got her package and a new mail person in return.

