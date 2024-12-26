Her Mom Asked Her To Invite Some Of Her Church Friends To Thanksgiving, And When She Refused Her Mom Called Her Selfish

Would you invite strangers to your home on Thanksgiving just because your mom is friends with these people?

AITA for not allowing a family come over for Thanksgiving? I (30F) had plans changed when my boyfriend couldn’t visit this Thanksgiving. My brother (27M) plans to have his dinner with my mother (50F) and her family. So, I am going to spend it alone.

The issue arose when my mother called me. She demanded (yes, demanded!) I invite a family from her church to spend Thanksgiving at my house. I naturally said no, and then she asked me to give them my turkey, and I said no again.

It went back and forth until she snapped that I am a selfish witch, and my turkey isn’t even good. Before I could explain that I wasn’t comfortable with strangers at my house, she hanged up on me. And now, she won’t answer my calls.

I don’t think I’m the jerk, but I do feel a bit guilty. Like maybe I could have offered to give her church friends at least 100 dollars. AITA?

She shouldn't be expected to invite strangers over for Thanksgiving!

