Ultra-Religious Parents Couldn’t Accept Her Teen Pregnancy, So She Told Them They Could Forget About A Relationship With Her Child

Religion, like many things in life, comes in a spectrum.

While some people use it to help themselves and others, some do the opposite.

In this woman’s case, her parents were so unaccepting of her becoming pregnant as a 19-year-old, that they made sure she would feel punished by it.

They didn’t like her response.

And now she’s wondering if she could be in the wrong for how she reacted.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA For telling my parents they will not have access to my child I (a 19-year-old woman) and my fiancé (a 19-year-old male) are having our first child in May. My parents are incredibly strict and controlling, they are also EXTREMELY religious. After they found out I was pregnant, things immediately hit the fan.

Ultra-religious parents are particularly upset in these situations.

All the arguments and fights resumed, and then, they said that even though I pay rent, car insurance and my phone bill, I’m not allowed to take my phone anywhere unless I am working. I also have to make it to church on time or I get a fine.

They seem to believe that she’s underage and they can still ground her.

My mom feels entitled to babysit BUT demands I pay her. Even though I have babysat their 9 other children with NO payment being told it was my duty. They are going completely off the deep end and I’m in a situation.

Imagine demanding payment to look after a grandchild who hasn’t even been born yet.

I told them that I will be leaving, and that they will NOT have access to MY child. Now my whole family has turned on me and my fiancé. AITA?

They are in the wrong, and hopefully, they will come around.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Their behavior caused this outcome.

She’s 19 years old, but her parents are the ones who need to behave more like adults.

