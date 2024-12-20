December 19, 2024 at 8:47 pm

Here’s How People Can Treat Their Skin Conditions With Over-the-Counter Medications. – ‘It can help with pigmentation disorders like melasma and sun spots.’

by Matthew Gilligan

There’s no doubt about it, medications of all kinds are overpriced these days.

But there’s some hope out there in this department!

A TikTokker named Nina posted a video and shared tips with viewers about how to get acne medication at discounted prices.

Nina told viewers, “If you think that you need to get a prescription for Tretinoin to get rid of your sun spots or reverse aging or get rid of acne, you’re wrong. Why should I use Adapalene? Don’t worry, I have notes.”

Nina said that Adapalene works just as well as Tretinoin for acne problems and that’s available on shelves without a prescription.

She explained, “You’re going to take a pea size and you’re going to apply it to the entire face. I do this personally on a clean face, not wet but dry at nighttime.”

She added, “It can help with pigmentation disorders like melasma and sun spots. This is just sitting at your local store without a prescription.”

Nina told viewers, “AcneFree charges $9.97 for 0.5 ounces, Differin charges $14.99, and PanOxyl is $11.98.”

She continued, “Really your choice. I would go with the cheapest one.”

Nina added, “If you have Melasma, acne, or you have a teenager at home that maybe refuses to go to the dermatologist.”

Good to know!

Here’s what she had to say.

@ninaghoulina

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer needs more info.

This TikTokker chimed in.

And one individual shared their thoughts.

She knows her stuff!

