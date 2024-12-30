His Arrangement With His Partner For Their Baby’s Drive To Daycare Isn’t Working, And He Refuses To Make The Drive She’s Already Making

Parenting is exhausting. Even more so when you have to work and/or your partner isn’t pulling their weight… If that’s really what’s going on.

See why this dad is getting flak for wanting a more efficient way to transport their daughter.

AITA for not taking my child to daycare when it’s a 20 minute drive in the same direction my wife travels I work a 2 day on-2 day off/three day weekend on-three day weekend off schedule at nights. On days I’m off, I tend to our newborn (almost 5 months old) at night so my wife can rest.

However, my wife can never seem to get up on time. She asks me to take our baby to daycare for her. Mind you the daycare is 20 minutes away in the direction she’s already traveling. She has a work vehicle that she’s allowed to use to transport our baby, but she insists I take him because she’s always running late.

AITA for not wanting to spend our gas and mileage on our lone vehicle when she’s already heading that way? I’d understand it if she was late rarely, but it’s almost always. And then I get accused of doing the bare minimum.

