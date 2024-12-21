His Brother Has Been Making Him Late For School And Appointments For Years, So He Finally Snapped And Yelled At His Family After He Was Late To His Exams

Living with family can be great, but it often means that everyone has to work around each other to ensure all obligations are met.

What would you do if your brother was constantly late getting ready, which made you late for school, appointments, and more?

That is the situation the younger brother in this story is living with, so he finally got fed up and snapped at his brother and parents.

Check it out.

AITA for screaming at my parents because of my brother’s lateness that keeps ruining things for me? I (16F) feel like I’ve hit my limit with my older brother (17M). Over the past two weeks, I’ve had mock exams at 8:40 AM. When my dad is home, he drives us instead of us taking the bus. You’d think this would make things easier, but my brother ruins it every single time.

He sounds very self-absorbed.

I told him to be ready by 8:05, but he was late every single time, usually by 10 minutes or more. He’d blame my mum for his late breakfast or say he couldn’t find his clothes. When I pointed it out, he’d tell me to “just take the bus” instead of owning up. But when my dad is home, I’d rather not waste money on the bus or stress about whether it’s on time. During his exams, I was ready early every morning and sat at school 40 minutes early just to help him. But now that it’s my turn, he doesn’t care. He told me to wake him earlier if I want him ready, but why should I? I can get ready in 20 minutes. He takes over an hour and still blames everyone else. He never faces consequences. My school starts earlier, and my teachers are strict because I was often late last year. If I’m late now, I’m humiliated in front of my class and given a 30-minute detention. Meanwhile, his school doesn’t punish lateness much, so he doesn’t care. It’s not just about school. We had doctor’s appointments booked 10 minutes apart. I let him take the earlier one since he wanted to get to school faster. He had two hours to get ready but still made us late because he was brushing his teeth at the last second.

Talk about entitled!

If we missed the check-in, we’d have waited hours, but he didn’t care and said, “I’ll just take your appointment.” Once again, his lateness would have had me take on the consequences. This happens all the time, and I’m exhausted. Between exam stress and constantly cleaning up his messes, I finally snapped. I screamed at him and my parents, calling them all incompetent. My parents allow his behavior and treat a 17-year-old like a baby. My mum makes him 3 dishes for breakfast, packs him lunch even though he already eats at school, and cooks two dinners for him—one before and one after his gym session. He demands every meal of his has to have protein in it.

How spoiled can this kid be?

If his football clothes aren’t ready, he yells at her. He does nothing for himself because he knows my parents will pick up the slack. He spends hundreds of pounds every Christmas and birthday but won’t lift a finger for anyone else. Whenever I try to talk about it, my parents tell me to “let it go” because “talking about it won’t change anything.” I’m sick of being punished for his selfishness and being treated like my frustration doesn’t matter.

He is getting punished for being responsible.

All I’ve done is try to stay organized, but all the consequences land on me while they don’t affect him at all. Was I wrong for screaming at them after everything I’ve been through? AITA?

While you shouldn’t yell at your parents, it sounds like something definitely needs to change.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this situation.

Yeah, it is hard now but will serve him well later.

This commenter makes a great point.

This might just work.

The parents have done the brother a disservice.

This person doubts anything will change.

Will his brother ever grow up?

It doesn’t look like it.

