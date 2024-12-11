His Daughter’s Friends Previously Trashed His Gorgeous Home, But Now She Doesn’t Seem To Understand Why He Won’t Let Them Stay For Her Wedding

Kids can sometimes be really ungrateful, even full grown adult kids.

In today’s story, a daughter wants to get married at her dad’s picturesque home. He’s fine with that, but that’s not all she wants. Due to previous experiences, he has decided to put his foot down.

AITA for not wanting to let my daughter have her wedding on my property? I 57 retired to South America five years ago. My kids are adults and we aren’t really close. Mostly my fault. I worked away from home so they were raised mostly by their moms.

I bought an acreage, called a finca, and I rent it out for events. I have an outdoor dance floor, a pool, and a twenty person guest house. I also built up some areas for pictures. I live in my own house on the property.

So now the conflict. I refuse to let any of my family stay with me anymore. I did for the first year and they all abused my good will. The would not clean up after themselves, they would pick fruit off my trees and then waste them, they would not listen when I told them not to go in the pool on Mondays because that was cleaning day. And a whole bunch of other things.

My daughter wants to have her wedding here. My house looks like Casita from the Disney movie Encanto. She is obsessed with it because my granddaughter looks like Mirabel from that movie. So she wants to have a destination wedding on my property. Which I would be fine with I think. But then she tells me that her guests will be stay there for a week before the wedding. And that since they are paying for the flights they shouldn’t have to pay for a place to stay as well.

Yeah I’m not super happy about that. So I say that they can do it one of two ways. They can pay me to have extra staff on hand to clean up after them and be cook for them or they can have the ceremony, pictures, and reception here and then stay at a hotel. I even volunteered to pick up the bill for the hotel. It would cost me more than what I earn from renting out my place but it would be worth it not to deal with the headache of entitled people.

I let her bring her friends down here when she graduated university and they left the place in shambles. I found an entire bunch of bananas in the pool. Not a bunch like in a grocery store. Like 60 bananas. They ripped it off a plant and threw it in the pool. These were all human adults.

Her mom is calling me an AH for holding it against her. My son, her half brother, is posting about how I’m just a miserable guy sitting down here and not wanting to see my family. Not true.

When he came down with his girlfriend, I put them up at a nice hotel about twenty minutes away. Why? Because I had to pay for my pool guy to fix my filter pump because his girlfriend’s panties were stuck in it the last time he came down. I know I sound like a grumpy old man, but I don’t think that makes me an AH.

