His Family Asked Him To Make Two Airport Trips In One Day, But When He Tried To Simplify The Plan It Sparked A Storm Of Accusations

Picking someone up from the airport is the ultimate labor of love, but when does it cross the line?

When a man’s family demands he make not one, but two trips to the airport, his efforts to negotiate caused big waves with his jet-lagged parents.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for asking my sister to wait at the airport. My sister’s flight is landing at 11 and my parents flight is landing at 1 today. They asked me to pick up my sister and then go pick them up.

He thought this was a little excessive, so he tried to simplify the plans.

I talked with my grandmas and we all thought this was a kinda crazy, so I texted my sister and said do you mind getting a ride home from the airport or waiting so I don’t have to do two trips.

His family was very much opposed to this.

A few hours later, I get a call from my parents and they were screaming at me and saying I caused all of the problems and drama in the family and that I don’t help out all because I didn’t want to go to the airport twice.

So then came the personal insults.

My mom said I went behind her back and that she can’t trust me and that I’m a jerk and a bad brother. From my perspective, this was an honest miscommunication and I really didn’t think this would happen.

He’s left scratching his head, wondering what went so wrong.

I feel like my parents overreacted way too much and that they shouldn’t have said all of the rude stuff. AITA?

In hindsight, two drives to the airport may have been easier than dealing with his parents’ complaints.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter doesn’t quite understand the logic.

His family should be a little less demanding and a lot more grateful.

If they push him too far, they might just find themselves on their own.

This user would have left them to their own devices without a second thought.

What started as a simple favor for his family turned into a full-on family feud.

The real turbulence here happened after the plane landed.

