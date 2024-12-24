His Girlfriend Wanted To Get Into An Ivy League School, And She Thinks It’s His Fault That She Missed The Deadlines To Apply

Filling out college applications can be stressful, especially when you’re trying to get into an Ivy league school.

But if you miss the deadline to apply, your chance of getting in drops to zero.

In today’s story, a man explains that his girlfriend missed the deadlines to apply to the schools she really wanted to go to, and somehow she thinks it’s his fault.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for my girlfriend not getting into the school she wanted? My girlfriend is a non-traditional college student. She completed her associate’s last spring with a very high GPA and meant to apply to some prestigious schools. Whenever she started working on her applications, though, she would panic and shut down. She ended up missing all of her deadlines; she did complete her application for one Ivy League school, but didn’t submit it at the last moment, saying it was embarrassing and that she had no place there.

He tried to help but didn’t really know what to do.

I didn’t know what to do in these moments, to be honest, but I am sure what I did wasn’t right. She would really shut down and pull into herself, going into a thousand yard stare or breaking down in tears. I tried consoling her, but I can’t remember a time it worked. I read over her application essays and made suggestions, but she would get defensive and reject them. I’m a pretty bad writer and she’s a very good one, so that was likely the right call.

She’s blaming him because she’s going to school locally.

Now she’s at a local public university and in tears every day because she finds it isn’t the right fit. She blames me and tells me I didn’t help enough, that she never felt supported through the process. I asked how I could have helped, and she called me a jerk, saying she didn’t know “how to explain how to help people.” She says she doesn’t know if she can forgive me for this.

He wonders what he could’ve done differently.

I am willing to accept I’m the jerk and I’m what’s holding her back, but I legitimately don’t know what I should have done. How does one help an adult shutting down? What was I supposed to do in this situation? I honestly feel terrible, and having no idea what my proper role should have been just makes it worse.

It sounds like she has nobody to blame but herself. He tried to help, but this is on her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

His girlfriend wouldn’t be able to handle an Ivy league school.

She probably has anxiety and depression.

He couldn’t have done anything to help.

He might want to consider ending the relationship.

The real world isn’t going to be any easier.

He should help her find a therapist.

She definitely needs one.

