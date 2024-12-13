His Girlfriend’s Family Invited Him To Go To Mexico With Them For Christmas, But His Mom Wants To Celebrate Christmas With Him Too

Christmas is a time for family to get together and spend the holidays with each other;however, if you are invited to an all expenses paid vacation over Christmas, that could sound like more fun.

AITA for choosing to go with my gf family to Mexico for Christmas? About six months ago, I and my partner got our families together for lunch. During the lunch, my gf’s mother mentioned that they wanted to go to Mexico for Christmas. And I was invited, virtually all expenses paid.

Upon hearing this, I could tell my mother was getting antsy. I had not spent Christmas Day, but the day after, with them last year because of restrictions with my medical residency. I told her mom that I would consider it, and not to buy a ticket for me yet.

As time went on, I completed my residency and started a new job and put in the time off for Christmas, just in case I went. Well, I just found out that they approved my PTO, freeing me to go on the trip. However, after telling my mom my intentions yesterday, she was very upset and now I’m rethinking going. AITA if I go on the trip?

Mom needs to get used to the idea that she won’t see her son for every holiday.

