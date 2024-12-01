His Mailbox Was In A Bad Spot And Kept Getting Destroyed, So His Dad Fixed The Issue By Making A New One Out Of Steel

Some people can get really creative when they want to prevent other people from destroying their property!

Baseball Mailbox Level 9999 Grew up in the country. Driveway so long and so much woodland between it and the mailbox you could barely hear the road let alone see the mailbox. Any mailbox out of sight of the house on that road was always getting destroyed.

So my dad asked if he could have an old steel drum from a friend of his (or so I was told, I was a kid). And he also got a square column of wood and affixed a crosspiece to support the weight of the mailbox constructed from the steel drum. The metal must be half an inch thick and the wooden pillar is at least 6 inches on each side and 3 feet high with who knows how much buried underground, probably with a cement anchor.

My mom painted our house number and the family name calligraphy style on the drum after spraying it with a rust-proof black protective layer inside and out. The door to the mailbox and the red flag were also made out of steel and affixed with massive bolts. The mailbox seemed as though it were impervious to any issues since… although some time later we did find out there was a sliver of metal missing from one side of it.

It seemed as though someone tried to take an axe to it. Made it a half a millimeter deep, perhaps, and probably made them go home to rethink their life. Years later a delivery truck actually full on hit it (it was placed at the bottom of a blind hill that was also a curve, narrow road with no shoulder, so accidents happened at the end of our driveway a lot) and pushed 30 feet from its position.

Post didn’t even break except maybe at the cement anchor. Mailbox is still there nearly 40 years later.

