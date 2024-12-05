His Parents Always Let His Sister Have Her Way, But He Lost It When They Wanted Him To Cancel His Halloween Plans For Her

Being bullied in school can be really hard emotionally for a child.

In today’s story, parents try to make up for the bullying but letting the bullied child get to make all the decisions at home like what they eat and where they go on vacation.

Her brother is sick of never getting to make any decisions.

Find out what happens when he tells his parents how he really feels.

AITA for telling my parents to forget it after they asked me to reconsider plans because of my sister again? My parents have me (16m) and my sister (15f). When we were younger things were okay. But then when she was 7 she got bullied by a kid in her class. The bullying didn’t last long but afterward she changed.

This is how things changed…

She struggled with her self-esteem and she still feels bad about herself and hates herself and it made our parents really go into protective mode. They let her choose where we got takeout for a month afterward and they cancelled what we had talked about for my birthday party and instead decided we all needed a family vacation instead but she got to pick the location even though we went for my birthday. I didn’t have fun.

His parents didn’t follow through on their promises.

My parents knew I wouldn’t like it. They told me she needed this and we needed to help pick her up. They told me I could spend time with friends another day and do something small with them. That never happened even though I asked.

Grandmother made things even worse.

She was still in a bad place after a few months and then my dad went no contact with his mom (grandmother) because she decided she was going to leave “all her grandkids” something. But my sister, the only granddaughter, wasn’t included and she said some nasty stuff about boys being more special to her, in front of my sister. Which did a real messed up thing to my sister. But it made my parents really go crazy on the “let’s make sure sister gets put first always”.

His sister still gets to decide everything.

It was more of the same where she got to make decisions for us all. I didn’t get the chance to do it ever. And the few times I would make plans with friends but my sister wanted me around my parents would ask me to put her first and cancel the plans. A couple of times I said no but my parents made me cancel anyway. It keeps getting worse too and still happens.

He told his parents how he feels…

A few months ago I told them that stuff was pushing me away because I felt less important and less cared for by them. I also told them I felt like my sister got to make too many decisions for me. I told them I was so ready to just move away and get away from them and it hurt but it felt like my sister’s family instead of mine. They said they were sorry, they told me they’d do better, they’d get my sister a better therapist to help her so we could all move on.

His parents asked him to cancel his Halloween plans.

I had plans to go to a Halloween party with friends next week. My sister had plans with friends but after a panic attack they cancelled on her and mocked her about the panic attack. She asked our parents if we could go away that same weekend and spend time as a family. So my parents asked me to cancel plans and go.

He told his parents he’s “done.”

They tried to apologize, but I said forget it, to forget making it up to me because I don’t believe them and I’m done. I’ll do what they want and I’ll suck it up for two more years and I’ll walk away because I’m so done. I wouldn’t hear my parents out and they got frustrated with me. AITA?

The parents definitely seem to have a favorite child, and that’s not fair to their son.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

His sister is being manipulative.

His sister could be lying.

Here’s a theory about why her sister lost her friends…

Here’s a suggestion…

It could be a good idea to talk to extended family.

He did a great job expressing his feelings.

His parents need to start treating him like their child.

Playing such obvious favorites isn’t cool.

