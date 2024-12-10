His Uncle Would Chase Him Using His Truck As A “Game,” So He Came Up With A Genius Plan To Make It Stop For Good

Some relatives can be abusive.

What’s worse is that they don’t seem to be aware of the consequences of what they’re doing or how they are behaving.

This man shares a story from his childhood when his uncle would play a “game” with him where he would chase him down the road using his truck.

He finally devised a genius plan to get back at his uncle.

Check out the story below, and find out what happened.

A Dangerous “Game” When I was a child, I was often assaulted. I was bullied for being a mixed blood kid (mulatto) by both my own family and kids in school. There are many things that my aunt and uncle did to me and got away with. This story, however, is not one of those.

His uncle was fond of playing a dangerous road game with him.

My uncle was the alpha tormentor between the two. Both my Aunt and Uncle still lived with my grandparents, so there was no way to avoid them because I had to go to my grandparents’ house after school while my dad was still at work. My uncle liked to play “games” with me in order to turn me into a “fearless pit dog,” as he put it, when I asked him one day why he was tormenting me so much.

When he said that, he was being completely honest, as well as smiling about it.

He treated his uncle as an enemy.

So, I decided right then and there that this man was my enemy, and would have to deal with him accordingly. If he wanted a “Pit Dog”, he was going to get one. After overcoming my shock of his honest answer, I said “Screw you, Uncle. Just screw you.”

His uncle would chase him down the road and pretend to run him over.

One of the “games” that he loved to play was chasing me down the road to my grandparents’ house. Which felt like an honest attempt to literally run me over. He’d always do this as I was walking home to my grandparents’ house after school. Luckily, most times, he ended up just chasing me off the road.

Here’s how the game begins.

The game started like this: He would stop his truck at the end of the road that my grandparents’ place was on and rev the engine of his truck three times. That was the signal that the “game” was about to begin. After the third rev, he would hit the gas and come screaming down the road toward me. I would have to leap off the road to avoid being ran over.

He finally had enough!

After at least a couple of months of dealing with this, I had enough. I was tired of feeling afraid of walking down that street. I thought it over for a while before I decided I would get revenge. On the days when I wasn’t being chased, I started to count how many steps it took to get to an old stump on the side of the road that was hidden by briars. I’d walk backwards just so I could eye the distance between the end of that road and the stump so I would know when to run. 17 steps. It would take 17 steps from the time he would start roaring down that road at me to get to that stump.

He ran towards the stump, which his uncle didn’t notice.

The day finally came about a couple weeks later. When I heard his truck, I wasn’t afraid anymore, I was angry. As per normal, he revved his engine three times, then gunned it around the corner. I waited until he was close enough before I ran as fast as I could up the side of the road and behind the stump. Throwing my backpack into a deer trail I could jump into in case my plan failed. Then quickly turned towards the stump and the oncoming truck bearing down on me. As expected, he followed me up the side of the road, too fixed on me to pay attention to where he was going.

His uncle flew out of his truck!

The next few moments were beautiful. The briars parted like the Red Sea, and to my delight I saw his eyes go wide as he realized what he was about to smash into. He yanked the steering wheel to the left, his front right tire going over the stump which launched him into the air. As he flew past me, I could see the look of terror on his face.

He hid until his dad picked him up.

Grinning madly, I began to shout insults at him as his truck nearly flipped in midair. Instead of flipping, the truck roughly came back down on four wheels. And continued down the road to my grandparents’ house and parked in the gravel driveway. I grabbed my backpack, ran up the trail and hid. I didn’t come out until after dark when my dad came to get me.

His dad was concerned and asked him what happened.

I knew the sound of my dad’s car, a Datsun B210, so when I heard him coming up the road, I immediately came out, waved him down, and quickly jumped into the passenger seat. My dad asked me concerned as to why I was out there. At first, I just kept telling him over and over that we needed to just go straight home and under no circumstances go to my grandparents’ house.

He finally told everything to his dad.

When my dad kept asking why, I finally told him everything that happened. Without another word, he turned the car around, silently fuming, and drove us home. I don’t know if my dad talked to my Uncle after what happened, but what I do know is that “game” never happened again. That “game” at least.

That was incredibly dangerous! That uncle sounds crazy.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit…

Well done, says this user.

This person calls the uncle a monster.

Finally, this person suggests getting him arrested.

Some people, even though they’re family, are monsters!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.