His Walmart Manager Insisted He Clean The Bathroom, So He Mixes Random Chemicals Together And Gets Out Of That Job

Not all revenge stories are wholesome. Some people choose other ways to get out of things they don’t want to do.

In today’s story, an employee is told to clean the bathroom. He didn’t want to do it, so he found a clever way to get out of that job forever!

See how some people got caught in the crossfire during this act of malicious compliance…

Fine, I’ll clean the bathroom. Back when I was a teenager in the mid 90s, I got my first real job that didn’t involve tobacco farming at the local Walmart. When they hired me, they hired me to be a stocker. All of my duties were described to me and I’d like to be clear that at no point was cleaning the bathroom on this list. Well, the guy whose job that was quit unexpectedly one day and they decided that since I was just a part time teenager that they’d make me do it.

This was not what he signed up for!

I was less than thrilled and explained to the store manager that this is not what I was hired to do. I was, of course, read the riot act about how I’m paid to work and that means doing whatever needs working on etc.

I said fine, I’ll do it. They show me to the closet where they kept the janitorial supplies and then just walked away.

He technically followed the order.

So I filled the bucket about halfway with some Clorox, then I put in a splash of water…just enough to claim some was in there. I noticed that there was a jug of blue liquid with a rather large skull and crossbones warning label on it. I picked this up and carried it with me to the bathroom. Once there, I put on a little surgical mask (completely unhelpful) and poured some of that blue jug liquid into the Clorox and got to mopping as hard as I could. To this day, I don’t know what was in that jug.

But it has serious complications.

What I do know is that shortly after starting to mop, a white misty smoke began to rise from the floor and the mop bucket. I had been holding my breath but I couldn’t do so forever. One inhalation of this stuff felt like someone had reached into my lungs and snatched the air right out of me. I quickly exited to fresh air, breathed in deeply and went back to get the mopping supplies and make my exit. I even hung a little do not enter sign on the door.

That was the end of bathroom cleaning duty!

15 minutes later my boss is furiously searching for me and wants to know what the hell I did. Apparently customers were going into the restroom and then running out red-eyed, coughing, and crying and all the wax had been dissolved off the floor. I feigned ignorance, told her I cleaned it just like she wanted. I just used a little water and Clorox. I was never asked to clean the bathrooms again.

Whether it was intentional or not, that’s the way to get out of cleaning the bathroom!

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

Even ammonia alone is dangerous if you inhale it.

Anyone could have walked in there and poisoned everyone.

It’s both their fault and it’s disturbing they didn’t lock up these chemicals.

Immature is a polite word for it.

Good. This is serious.

Imagine thinking that messing with people’s health and mortality is a win!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.