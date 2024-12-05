Homeowner Is Sick Of People Poking Around Her Yard, But Her Husband Won’t Let Her Put Up Signs

Buying a new property can bring about all sorts of complications.

Yes, there might be all kinds of hidden surprises in your new home, but what if frequent trespassers seemed to be part of the deal?

That’s exactly what happened to the homeowner in this story, whose dream home came with some unwanted visitors.

Read on to find out what happened to cause her to want to take action.

AITA For Wanting To Put Up Private Property Signs? My husband and I bought our house last year. We have a very long driveway (500-600 ft). We live next door to a camp for veterans. They provide housing for veterans who do not have family or housing of their own. The goal is to help them get back on their feet. We live in a rural area. The camp has about 42 acres of land in total, and a solid five acres is a grassy area they can use. We have 2.5 acres and clearly defined property lines. People from this camp have come onto our property several times, and I have called and spoken with the director of the camp asking them to advise their residents to stay on the camp’s property.

There is a trail that runs in the woods behind our house. It is partially on our property and partially on theirs. We both have our own entrance to the trail. We have no problem with them using the trail (even if it is on our property) but we have asked them to use their own entrance to enter and exit the trail. We have a doorbell camera and another camera on the front of the house pointed towards the driveway. We do not have any other cameras but are planning on putting up more cameras along the sides and back of the house. In March 2022, two people with dogs came up the trail and into our yard. They looked in our wishing well, went around the side of the house and near the garage, just generally poking around. I called the camp and explained what had happened and why I was concerned. They apologized and said one of their residents was a recovering alcoholic and was known to hide alcohol and they thought there might be some on our property. I asked them to please not come on the property again and to use their own trail entrance.

This winter (December 2022), I was working on a project with a friend inside. My back was to the window and she was facing the window. She said someone was walking around the front yard/driveway area. There was a man with a dog on a leash walking through the front of our yard. He went up to the camp afterwards. I did not approach him or call them this time.

The camp provides a food pantry to local veterans in the community. During this event in April 2023, two people walked down from the camp and into our driveway/front yard. They had a discussion about whether or not someone lived there and poked around a bit. We have a swingset, grill, garden beds, flags, and plenty of other things that would indicate someone lives there. I called the camp and again requested that they do not come on our property. There have been other times that they have used our trail entrance to enter or exit the trail. Probably about 5-7 times in total. I have not contacted the camp when these have occurred. I want to put up no trespassing signs/private property signs but my husband said that is too much. AITA?

First of all, these homeowners have a right to their own private property staying exactly that – private.

No one wants strangers poking around their back yard.

This person agreed that this was entirely reasonable action to take.

A surprising number of Redditors shared similar experiences.

While others encouraged the homeowner to not feel bad.

One person even suggested taking more drastic action.

This person is totally within their rights to put up a sign.

There is no way that people should be poking round her property.

This isn’t just an inconvenience: it’s a safety risk.

