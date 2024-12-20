Horrible Neighbors Let Their Dogs And Kids Destroy Her Backyard, So Homeowners Are Considering Putting Up A Fence On Their Property Line

Some people are so selfish that it is insane! For example, the neighbors in today’s story seem to treat the neighbor’s backyard as if it’s their own.

WIBTA if I put a fence up to my property line? My husband and I bought a new build house in the summer last year (almost a year ago). At the time, we didn’t know that someone had purchased 5 houses on our street.

Every other house in on our street belongs to this person, and he rents them out. It’s taken him a long time to get actual renters in the properties, so we didn’t really think much of it until this summer. On our corner, our lot is the largest and it looks kind of like a pie wedge with our driveway out front being the tip and the broader piece in the back bumping up to a hill and city utility easement.

Our neighbors to the right of us moved in about four months ago. They have a dog that they keep chained in the yard, and it breaks loose all the time. We installed cameras in the back because I have a reactive dog and a few times we’ve been taking him out back (on a leash) and the dog has come running up and there have almost been a few incidents. We’ve talked to the owner about it, but nothing has really changed. Now their kids are playing in our yard all the time because the neighbors that moved in to the left of us also have kids.

They ride their mini four-wheelers through the yard and have damaged the lawn sprinkler system. We talked to their parents and they said they would try to keep their kids out of our yard but kids will be kids. They don’t really listen, and I don’t really feel like it’s my place to go out there and tell them they need to get off our lawn (man, I feel really old writing that). I asked a few fencing companies out to take a look at how much it would cost us to put a fence up. Because of our property line, our fence would look like it was almost partially in their back yards.

This has already been somewhat of an issue because the hill behind our development washed out and covered the lawns in mud and my husband has gone out to rake the mud once it dried, and the renters have complained about him being in “their” yard. The houses on either side of us have the smallest lots in our development. This would reduce the amount of yard space the kids have, which makes me feel kind of bad.

But I don’t want to not have our fence to the property line and the landlord later put fencing up to ours and essentially “claim” those portions of our property in doing so. It seems kind of like a headache. When I talked to a couple of friends about this, they mentioned that we might be TA if we do this.

I also don’t want to become one of those “HOA people” who throws the book down anytime a conversation comes up with neighbors.

I’d much rather get along with them than have any problems with anyone, but I’m also worried about my dogs and tired of replacing these stupid sprinkler heads at my own cost. So, WIBTA?

