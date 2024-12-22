Husband’s Mom Offers To Bring Thanksgiving Sides, But Pregnant Wife Calls The Offer Disrespectful

Thanksgiving: a time for family, gratitude, and apparently, intense food politics.

When a grieving family needed a new holiday host, this husband and wife opened their doors.

But when his mom offered to bring a few sides along with dessert, the pregnant wife saw red.

Was it an act of kindness or a covert culinary power play?

Read on…

AITA for allowing my mother to bring Thanksgiving food to my house this year? Married with 3 kids and a pregnant wife 1 week ago, my mother asked to spend Thanksgiving at our house this year and my brother and niece planned on tagging along. For context, my grandmother passed earlier this year and my family usually got together at her house for Thanksgiving. I told her we initially planned on visiting my in-laws because they live closer to us and my wife wasn’t enthusiastic about cooking this year. Still, I said I’d ask my wife to see if they had any concrete plans locked in.

Guess mom’s Thanksgiving plans come with a side of guilt gravy.

We then decided on staying here and hosting my family. I offered to cook to help out but my wife insisted that she wanted to cook. This was about a week ago. Fast forward to today. My mother calls me and tells me she planned on bringing stuffing with turkey legs, fresh sweet potatoes, and a cake. My wife goes absolutely ballistic, saying it’s extremely rude to bring food to someone’s house for Thanksgiving. We get into an argument. I’m trying to say that she’s just trying to be nice and help out, but my wife fully believes she is either trying to be rude or disrespectful and how as her husband I shouldn’t have allowed it.

This should definitely be a feast to remember.

She begins to talk to her family about how rude my mom is and just overall being angry towards me. To remedy this, I basically had to tell her not to bring any food and only the cake because it’s acceptable. I personally didn’t think it was such a problem given the situation, but apparently it is. AITA?

Most people on Reddit thinks this one is a stuffing-level overreaction on everyone’s parts, but mostly his.

This person says EVERYONE stinks.

This person can’t believe they don’t know the main-dish rules.

When Thanksgiving sides become a battlefield, the real dish served is drama.

Everyone is taking the wife’s side on this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.