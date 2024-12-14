If Your Vehicle Needs New Brake Pads, This Mechanic Has Recommendations That Will Help Ensure Your Car Is Safe. – ‘We want that thing to stop as fast as humanly possible.’

When it comes to cars, nothing is more important than the breaking system.

This mechanic and TikToker put out a video about which brake pads they recommend and use on their own vehicles.

The video starts out with the son behind the camera saying, “Alright dad, you’re going to tell them a little bit about brakes today?”

The dad then says that he has two different brands of brake pads that are extremely high quality and that he recommends everyone use depending on the vehicle that they own. He talks about the first one, saying, “Akebono, been around forever. According to their website, every single one of the aftermarket brake pads that they produce are made in the United States.”

That is great, good quality parts can be hard to find.

He continues to explain that Akebono brake pads are for Asian and domestic vehicles. Later he talks about the other option, which are for European vehicles. He explains, “so, this is what we use on our European vehicles. Textar. This is an extremely high-quality brake product. They are all made, according to their website, in Germany.”

These two brands cover just about every type of vehicle on the road.

They continue talking about these brakes and why they are so important. The video wraps up with him saying, “The reality is, we want that thing to stop as fast as humanly possible. We need a quality brake product. It’s worth the money.”

Absolutely, being able to stop quickly is the most important thing for safety when in the car.

I had never heard of these two brand before, but I’ll definitely get them next time I need new pads.

The full video has a lot more details in it.

Quality brake products are essential for safety.

