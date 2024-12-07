In-Laws Wanted A Convenient Storage Spot For Their RV, But The Burden On The Hosts Created A Serious Conflict

Our families are often the first people we ask when we need an important favor, but sometimes those favors impose a bigger burden than they’re worth.

When one homeowner’s in-laws request they park their RV at his home for an extended amount of time, he’s left wondering if he’s wrong to decline their request.

AITA for not wanting in-laws to store their RV on my property? My in-laws told my spouse they are coming to our area to look at a used RV. If they buy it they want to store the RV at our place for a few months; I assume until spring. For reference, they live ~400 miles away.

The homeowner would have let this slide, had it been a quick visit.

If they were coming to visit and driving the RV, I have no problem with it parked in the driveway by the house for a week or two. It would be in the way, but the inconvenience for a few days our couple of weeks can be dealt with so they can see the grandkids.

But he lists out several compelling objections to their request.

My problem is the following: We get a lot of rain, so parking in the grass would likely result in tearing up the lawn and/or the RV sinking into the mud over the winter. My driveway is a circle, so delivery drivers or me with trailers do not have to backup the ~500 ft from the house to the road. If they block part of the circle, deliveries are harder and I cannot get trailers in and out with out making 10 point turns. If they park by the house and shop, the RV would block my access to the pasture so I cannot get my hay trailer to the livestock and cannot get my tractor to the front for chores like clearing snow. This would also block the propane truck from filling my tank. What if something happens to the RV, we get wind storms and I constant pickup large branches from the driveway and around the property. Would I be responsible for damages if something happened? I am also worried this will be a big piece of crap eye sore I have to see everyday. AITA for not wanting someone else’s RV parked on my property?

Sure, the RV could fit in the driveway, but could it fit into their lives?

The homeowner’s con list is more than compelling enough reason to say no.

For this couple, it’s not just about the RV – it’s about the disruption it brings to their lives and their routines.

When it comes to family matters, the hardest road to navigate is setting boundaries.

