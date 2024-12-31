December 31, 2024 at 8:49 am

‘It ain’t the 90s anymore.’ – A Shopper Showed Viewers A Best Buy Store Filled With TVs That Were On Sale On Black Friday

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’ve ever wondered what happens to TVs that aren’t sold on big sale days like Black Friday, today you’re gonna get your answer!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers what happened to TVs that weren’t purchased on Black Friday at a Best Buy store.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Swing and a miss with Black Friday.”

The video shows A TON of TVs at a Best Buy location.

Another text overlay reads, “It ain’t the 90s anymore.”

The TikTokker also told viewers that random TVs for sale were scattered throughout the store.

Here’s the video.

I will admit that some of the #tvs were cheaper, but most people have at least one in their homes. Where were all the #laptop or #cellphone #blackfridaysales ? #kohls charged me more on Black Friday for a #batteryoperatedcandle than the following day in store. #blackfridayfail #bestbuy #blackfriday2024

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

I’ll take some of those off your hands!

