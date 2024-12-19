Landlord Demands $50 More Each Month So He Can Afford Someone To Clean Up His Property, But One Tenant Refuses To Pony Up Because The Landlord Made The Mess Himself

When you rent from a landlord, usually you sign a contract with the terms you’re agreeing to meet, such as how much you’re supposed to pay each month.

What would you do if the landlord suddenly wanted you to pay more?

That’s the situation in today’s story, and somehow all of the tenants are fine with this…except for one!

The landlord is furious at the tenant who refuses to pay extra.

AITA for refusing to help pay for my landlord to clean up the mess he made on his property??? This is a long story but I will summarize it as best as possible. I live full time in a new RV and rent a space from a private party on private property. I am one of seven people who have RVs on this 2 acre parcel, and we all pay $700 + electric a month to park here which is $4900/mo. I have a signed rental agreement and as a tenant I have no obligations to do anything other than pay my rent and maintain my basic area.

The landowner hoards things and money.

The landowner is a 71 y/o who has lived here for 40+ years and is a bit of hoarder and this includes money. He is always bragging almost daily about how much money he’s making on the stock market and blah blah blah. Despite me having no obligation to do anything, I have tried my best to help out around the place as that’s just who I am.

I diagnosed and repaired his riding lawn mower, I’ve run the weed eater, I went and towed his kids car for free when it broke down, and much more.

The landlord wants the tenants to pay more.

Despite this the landlord has been complaining about how he needs help around here and he’s going to have to hire people to help. Last weekend he approached me and said he decided that everyone was going to have to either do $50 worth of work around the property each month, or he was going to charge a $50 maintenance fee. I point blank told him that I wasn’t going to pay him any more money and especially a maintenance fee for him to clean up and maintain his own property. He didn’t take this well and after yelling at me stormed off.

He overheard the landlord talking to another tenant.

Yesterday I was out cleaning up around my trailer and I could hear him talking to another tenant about how mad he was because everyone else but me gave him $50. I ignored it and continued doing what I was doing. Eventually I got the weed eater out and did my usual weekly maintenance around my space as well as along the driveway and the surrounding areas.

The landlord yelled at him.

As I’m doing this there was a scrap metal guy taking old washing machines and other metal off the property. I finished weed eating and was cleaning up to go inside when the landlord comes over and starts screaming at me about how everyone else on the property thought his idea was great. They paid him $50 and apologized for not being more helpful and that he had used the money everyone else gave him to hire the scrap metal guy to come in and clean up. I said “good for them, I help around here and I’m not paying for you to clean up your mess.”

He feels that the landlord is completely out of line.

He continued to scream that “we’re not communicating and somehow our communication has broken down” and kept yelling at me while he walks over and gets on his riding lawn mower before starting it and riding off. I have no words for this. I have no obligation to help this man clean up his 40+ years of junk accumulation nor to maintain his acreage and he has absolutely no right to yell at me. AITA for refusing to pay him to clean up his own property???

If he signed a lease, unless the terms of the lease change, he doesn’t owe the landlord anything.

In fact, he should stop doing the extra work he has been doing to help out.

He shouldn’t help the landlord for free.

It might be time to move.

Definitely don’t pay the landlord extra.

The rent is supposed to pay for the maintenance.

The landlord is getting greedy!

It’s not likely to end well.

