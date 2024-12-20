Man Accuses His Roommates Of Stealing And Tried To Withhold Rent, So His Roommates Stop Bringing In His Packages

Miscommunications happen in living situations — but when they become accusations, things can go south quickly.

Read how this Redditor draws a line in the sand after their roommate accues their housemates of theft.

Here are all the details…

Not bringing in packages. My roommate (Paul) has been accusing me and another roommate of stealing their things and tried to withhold rent. Dooming us all.

But Paul’s accusations don’t match his actions…

Paul also gives other people a key to the house when he is not there and have them go in their room after explicitly telling Paul we don’t want no one that doesn’t pay rent to have the key.

Paul’s guests have also been caught stealing red-handed. After bringing that up is when Paul started accusing us of stealing. Now, we don’t even talk to Paul.

So, the roommates decided to create some boundaries.

Long story short, Paul loves ordering things online and he is usually at home Thursday -Sunday. We were nice before and brought them in, but recently we just left them outside. He has packages that has been outside for a week now because he hasn’t been here to get them.

Are these roommates petty, or does Paul deserve the package pileup?

Let’s read the Reddit comments below to find out more.

Redditors felt strongly about Paul’s packages.

They even had some added advice.

And, of course, where there’s petty revenge, there’s humor.

Ultimately, readers congratulated the housemate on a job well done.

Paul’s behavior is atrocious. He should be asked to move out if he treats his housemates like this.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.