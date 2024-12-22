Man Went To A Pizza Place And Was Told He Could Only Get Their Special Offer Discount If He Ordered On The Phone, So He Got Out His Phone And Placed An Order

Arbitrary rules are always questioned. Especially if there’s pizza involved.

In this case, a pizza place was offering a 10% discount for phone orders only. So of course someone maliciously complied and got their discount from the premises, but he wasn’t done yet!

Let’s find out all the details…

Restaurant only gives discount on phone orders, ok then… I only live 5 minutes walk away from a local pizza place, so I went in and ordered direct to takeaway. I didn’t call ahead as I didn’t see much point as I live so close and I didn’t mind the extra couple of minutes.

While there, I saw they were doing a special offer. 10% discount if you mentioned their promotion over the phone and then went in to collect takeaway.

Would the restaurant honor the discount for an in-person order?

“I know I haven’t called in first, but now that I know about the discount, to save us both the hassle of me calling you right now and for the fact I know the promotion exists, can I still get the 10% off anyway?”

“No. It’s for telephone orders only”.

“Sure, I get that, but I could literally just call you right now from my mobile and you’d give me the discount but that’ll be a bit weird to make me do that, so can I just get it anyway?” “No. It’s for telephone orders only”.

Dealing with arbitrary rules is always annoying.

This jobsworth attitude bothered me, so I was literally about to just forget about buying anything from there and go somewhere else, but as I got outside I figured that no; I’d just stand outside and call the number on their door and order a pizza that way to get my discount. The phone rang and the same guy picked it up: “Can I order a pizza to collect with a 10% discount please”

What did he expect?

He recognises my voice obviously as it’s just been 15 seconds since we were speaking inside. He looks outside at me. I smile and wave. He looks mad that he has given me my discount now. He takes my order and says it will be 10 minutes.

He got the discount, but he wasn’t done yet.

During the next 10 minutes, while waiting for my discounted pizza, someone else is about to come in the restaurant to order a takeout. I asked them if they have phoned ahead for the discount or not. They didn’t realise that was a thing. No problem buddy, I’ll do it for you. What do you want?

What a helpful friend!

I call the same number again, same guy answers and hears my voice again and looks straight at me again.

I smile and wave again and proceed to order this random stranger’s pizza order for them whilst maintaining eye contact with him. “My friend would also like the 10% telephone discount”.

The rules finally changed.

He looks like he’s gonna pop a blood vessel but has no choice but to accept it. After all, I didn’t enforce the rules, he did. A week later, the telephone order discount is canceled completely and it’s simply given if you have a menu, and there are menus in the entrance anyway, so you’d be crazy not to see it and use it.

This man woke up and chose revolution!

