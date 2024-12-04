Her Mother-In-Law Shares Their Pregnancy News Without Consent, But Her Nervous Husband Hesitates To Confront Her

A pregnancy announcement is meant to be a joyful moment, shared on your own terms.

AITA for wanting my husband to confront my MIL for sharing our pregnancy news despite us asking to keep it private? I’m currently pregnant and wanted to keep it on the down-low for now. My first pregnancy ended in loss, and this one is a multiples pregnancy, so I’ve been really anxious and hesitant to share. My husband and I told his mom and other close family early on with the clear request to keep it private until we were ready to tell others. We’re only just finishing the first trimester, and recently I received a text from a family acquaintance congratulating us. Turns out they’d run into my MIL that morning, and she’d shared the news.

This isn’t the first time she’s gone against our wishes. Around six weeks, we learned she’d told an extended family member, even though we had specifically said we weren’t ready to make it public and wanted to tell people ourselves when we felt comfortable. I feel hurt and frustrated that she’s not respecting our wishes. I made it clear that I wasn’t ready for this to be public knowledge, especially given my anxiety surrounding this pregnancy. I think I have a right to decide who I tell and when, especially with something so sensitive. My husband is also frustrated by his mom’s actions and understands why this is so upsetting for me. However, he’s hesitant to actually confront her about it.

He feels that saying something would make her uncomfortable and potentially strain their relationship. He told me that if I feel strongly about it, I should be the one to address it with her directly. I feel like this puts me in an awkward position because I want him to handle it, but he’s not willing to, despite knowing how much this is affecting me. AITA for wanting him to step up and say something rather than having me handle it?

