Mom Ignored Her Son All His Life, But Now That He’s Getting Married She Wants To Attend His Wedding

AITA for not letting my mom come to my wedding after she ignored me my whole life I (26M) am getting married to my fiancée (let’s call her Sarah, 25F) in a few months. And I’m super excited about it. But there’s one big issue with all the planning—my mom.

A little background: My parents divorced when I was 8, and my mom (let’s call her Layla) remarried pretty quickly after that. She married this guy, Dave, who had two kids of his own. Ever since, it’s like I was no longer a priority in her life. She focused all her attention on Dave and his kids. Like, I’m not exaggerating when I say she treated them way better than me. They’d go on trips, she’d go to all their sport events, and they’d get everything they wanted.

Meanwhile, I felt like I was invisible. She didn’t ask about my school, didn’t care about my friends, or even my mental health. I started to feel like I wasn’t even her kid anymore When I turned 18, I moved out. I thought maybe she’d care and try to stay in touch, but nope—she didn’t.

I’d text her once in a while just to check in, and she’d either not respond or say she was busy with Dave and his kids. I figured if she didn’t care, why should I? So, I just stopped trying to reach out.

Fast forward to now. I’m planning my wedding, and out of nowhere, my mom starts texting me like we’re super close. She wants to know all the details, saying how excited she is, and even saying things like, “I can’t wait to see you start this new chapter.” Like… seriously? I haven’t heard from her in years, and now she expects to be front and center for my wedding?

I told her straight up that I didn’t want her there. I said I’m not comfortable with her coming after everything that’s happened and that if she really wants to have a relationship, we can talk about it after the wedding, but not before. She started crying and saying I’m holding a grudge and that “I’m her son” and “she deserves to be there.” But I don’t know how I’m supposed to just forget the fact that she ignored me my whole childhood in favor of Dave’s kids.

Now, my family is split. Some of them think I’m right, and that I shouldn’t just let her show up when she never showed up for me. Others think I should just let it go, and “it’s just one day,” and that I should let her come to the wedding to keep the peace. So, AITA for not letting my mom come to my wedding after everything that happened?

