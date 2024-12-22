Mom Reads Her Will To Her Children From Her Hospital Bed, But Her Daughter Freaks Out When She Finds Out Who Is Inheriting An Emerald Necklace

Watching a parent suffer with a terminal illness can be very difficult, and it can also stir up emotions that have been hidden away for years.

In today’s story, an ailing mother reads her will to her children, and her daughter has a very strong reaction.

Now she’s wondering if she should’ve reacted differently.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA For telling my half sister she doesn’t deserve my mom’s necklace? Hello everyone, I’m coming on reddit to seek advice because I think I’m in the wrong. I 21F have 2 full siblings Michael, 23M and Damien 25M. We have a half sister Elsie 18F who is a result of an affair.

Her mother doesn’t have long to live.

Our mother 50M is unfortunately terminally ill, the doctors have told us she doesn’t have much time left. She called us all in to talk about her will and what we would each be getting. My mother was a banker and amassed quite the portfolio.

Here’s the deal with Elise…

Shortly after Elise was born, her mother wasn’t very active in her life, leaving her to move in with us and live with us. I could always tell mom held some sort of resentment to her; my mom wasn’t strong enough to leave after the affair and she regrets it everyday. Mom raised Elsie like her own for so long, but all Elsie could do was be snarky towards her and always say “but you’re not my real mom.” Of course she’d only say that when mom was trying to discipline her. But as soon as she needed something expensive she’d be as sweet as sugar towards mom. I avoided Elsie growing up because I always felt like she ruined our picture perfect family.

Her mom is giving Elise an emerald necklace.

Back to the day this happened. Mom was reading out her will on her bed. My mother owns a beautiful emerald necklace; a family heirloom. She looks directly at Elsie and tells her she can keep it. I started crying immediately, it doesn’t even make sense she’s not entirely part of our family, her and mom share NO blood. I began to scream and yell at Elsie, I told her I wished she never walked into our lives, and that she should just leave because no one wanted her here.

She wonders if she was in the wrong.

Damien tried to calm me down and reminded me we were in a hospital. Michael left the room with Elsie to avoid escalation. I saw mom crying and it kind of hurt but she hurt me worse. I grabbed my bag and left. It’s been 3 days and I’ve gotten non stop messages from extending family saying I hurt my mom and she didn’t mean any harm. AITA?

It would be hard to see someone you don’t really like get something you really want, but it’s her mother’s decision.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Her dad is the one she should be mad at.

Here’s another vote for taking her anger out on her dad.

This reader understands her perspective.

She needs to focus on her mom.

It’s her mom’s decision.

She needs to spend time with her mom.

She needs to think about what her mom wants not about what she wants.

After all, she’s not going to be around for long.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.