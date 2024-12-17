Mom Says Her Teenager Schooled Her On The Difference Between Left And Right Twix

Halloween is full of mysteries and scary stories. Who knew another one would emerge, this time about the chocolate itself.

Brace yourself.

TikToker @missskinndeepunapologeti was “Today years old” when her teenager revealed a bombshell:

“Mom, I only eat the left Twix.”

“I’m like, ‘What?” she says, looking puzzled.

“Yeah, Mom. It’s the difference in the caramel.”

Mind. Blown.

“I thought she was pulling my chain.”

“So I asked Alexa.”

Alexa responds that “There is a left side and a right side.”

“Y’all, I never knew. Tell me I ain’t the only one.”

Is Alexa a troll? Maybe. In Canada we had ads for diamond Shreddies and people believed it.

It was just the square cereal pieces tilted.

Advertisers and marketers know how to have fun.

Here is the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

The beauty of advertising.

I hope they’re joking.

Same! The chocolate and cookie together are so good, but caramel hurts my teeth.

That’s good. But being gullible is problem.

It’s the placebo effect. That’s why.

Now I want a Twix.

