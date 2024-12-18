Mom Shared A Story About Why People Should Use Straw Toppers On Their Stanley Cups

I have a feeling that you’ll never look at your Stanley cup the same way after seeing this video…

A woman named Cori posted a video on TikTok and she had an alarming story to tell about her daughter’s Stanley cup.

Cori said she and her daughter took their dog for a walk and added, “We get back inside. She takes her shoes off, goes upstairs. I’m downstairs taking off my shoes and the dog’s shoes. By the time I get back upstairs, she is crying and holding her mouth.”

It turns out that a spider had bit her daughter on the mouth while she was drinking out of her Stanley cup.

Cori told viewers, “Y’all, there was a spider on the floor in a puddle of spit that she had spit out of her mouth, and it had the nerve to still be alive.”

She continued, “The spider was alive. So, on the day that the spider decided to crawl into her Stanley, she had not put her little straw topper on. She’d left the straw topper off all day, which, why wouldn’t you when you’re at home?”

Cori added, “And at some point, the spider crawled in this tiny little straw and decided to terrorize my daughter. Now she won’t drink out of her Stanley. My poor, poor baby. What a disaster.”

Yikes!

Check out her video.

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer spoke up.

Another TikTokker is scared…

And this individual has been there…

This is pretty scary!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.