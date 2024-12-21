Mother-in-Law Wants to Fill Custom Christmas Stockings, But Daughter-in-Law Wants To Be The Only One To Fill Her Kids’ Stockings

A festive family tradition turns into a holiday dilemma when a mother-in-law tries to share the joy of stocking stuffing, but her daughter-in-law insists it’s her sole responsibility.

WIBTA If I filled Christmas Stockings I bought? A little backstory first. My son, B (25m) married my daughter in law B2 (27f) in October of last year. She has 2 kids from a prior relationship, L(6f), and A (5m). I love all of them very much and I think DIL is an amazing person and her kids are every bit my grandkids. Son, DIL, and grandkids moved into our house in May.

Backstory 2: I had stockings custom made for our family last year. They’re extra large and embroidered with each person’s name. We have ones for DIL and the grandkids as well as the rest of the family. They all match.

We’ve had a conflict recently about Christmas, which is a very big deal for me and my favorite time of year DIL mentioned several months ago that she wanted to be the one to fill son’s and grandkids stockings (only her). That caught me off guard but I let it go until we could have a chance to talk.

In the meantime, a friend suggested that they get stockings for themselves and the kids and they could hang them from the end of the bed (like old school) and she could fill those and I could fill the custom ones upstairs. I thought this was a great idea and mentioned it to DIL. She said she liked the plan.

Out of nowhere today she said that she didn’t want to do that, and that me suggesting it is taking something away from her. Apparently, she doesn’t want anyone to put anything else in the stockings…just her (for son and the grandkids only). She says if I don’t go along, I’m taking something away from her but she also doesn’t see how it’s taking something away from me to not be able to do that. She said that I can fill the other stockings just nothing for those 3.

I made a point of wanting to honor her wishes and traditions and have tried to include them in our celebrations. I want to be a good mother in law (I’ve read way too many terrible Reddit stories) but I don’t think this is fair. Husband agrees with me and my son sides with her (which I don’t have a problem with cause he should take her side).

The stockings are always from Oma & Poppy.

Some other quick things to note: The stockings at our house have NEVER been from Santa as far as my grandkids are concerned. They’re from Oma & Poppy. They moved in with us because we had more room here for the kids and they wanted to start saving for a house. That’s another story. No, they don’t pay rent. I have 3 other kids ages 18, 21, and 32 who are excited about the stockings. It’s one of their favorite parts. So I can’t just not do them. So…I’m coming to Reddit. AITA?

