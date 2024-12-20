Mother Lies To Her Daughter About A Lot Of Things In Order To Save Money, But The Mom’s Friend Tells The Little Girl The Truth

Maybe this time, the proof isn’t in the pudding — it’s in the ice cream truck.

Is it okay for parents to lie to their kids in order to save money? This Redditor doesn’t think so.

She takes it upon herself to reveal a “money-saving lie” to her friend’s daughter, and now her friend is mad at her.

Let’s learn all the details…

AITA for telling my friend’s daughter the truth So, my friend who we’ll call “Sofia” lies to her daughter to save money. Sofia has a well-paying job. She isn’t rich but she isn’t poor. I’m pretty close with the kid, a 6/yo, and she’ll say something that clearly isn’t true, and when I ask Sofia about it, she’ll say it’s her way of saving money.

Here’s an example of the lies she tells…

[For] example, the other day, the daughter said kids can only buy things from stores on Mondays, and other days aren’t allowed. Recently, she’s been saying even more of these obvious money-saving lies. I t annoys me a lot.

She told the little girl the truth about the ice-cream truck.

Recently, an ice cream truck came by. I offered to buy ice cream for the daughter, but she said the song only plays when they’re out of ice cream. I know this lie is pretty common, and usually it wouldn’t annoy me so much, but Sofia was telling her daughter so many of these lies. I told her that wasn’t true, and her mom must have gotten it wrong. We ate ice cream.

Sofia is NOT happy.

Now, Sofia confronted me saying that she had to buy her daughter ice cream because of me, and told me that I should have let her save money. I disagreed, saying she deserved to have some fun like this, like the other kids. AITA?

If I were Sofia, I might be annoyed too, but she was telling a LOT of lies!

Is this friend in the wrong for treating her pal’s daughter to some ice cream and truth?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

People mentioned that the distrust wasn’t worth the money saved.

Others said the truth needs to be told to the mother first.

Readers felt bad for the daughter and her confusion.

And one user mentioned that this little girl may need this pal’s sanity in the future.

The lies are eventually going to catch up with the mother!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.