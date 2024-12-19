December 19, 2024 at 6:47 am

New Mom Called Out Snoo For Charging A Subscription Fee To Use Features On Its $1,200 Bassinet. – ‘Please explain to me how it is legal.’

This kind of stuff drives me nuts…

A TikTokker named Liz posted a video and and sounded off against SNOO after she read the fine print regarding the baby bassinet she purchased from the company.

Liz wasn’t happy about the situation and wrote in the video’s caption, “It honestly surprises me there hasn’t been more uproar about this. I paid $1,200-ish for a bassinet before there was any talk of a subscription. And now you want to pay a monthly fee for “premium” features that were what I originally paid for?”

She asked viewers, “Please explain to me how it is legal that the Snoo company has introduced a subscription for existing customers?”

That doesn’t sound right…

Here’s the video.

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer chimed in.

And one individual spoke up.

What a rip off!

