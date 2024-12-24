New Neighbor Asked Him To Remove His Fence Because It’s Taking 9 Inches On Her Property, So He Did And He’s Never Putting It Back

Some neighbors are more concerned about where their property line is than others.

This man narrates how his new neighbor asked him to get rid of a fence he built because it was taking 9 inches off her property.

He complied, but she still wasn’t happy!

Read the story below.

New neighbor didn’t like my old fence so I took it down. About 5 or 6 years ago, I built a fence in my backyard. I talked to my neighbors and we decided on a good place to build the fence. We knew an approximate property line based on some survey pins, but were both too cheap to pay for a surveyor. We shook hands and I built the fence.

His neighbor moved away, and a new neighbor moved in.

It was a great deal for my neighbors. I paid for everything, built the fence, and all they had to do was give me a thumbs up when it was done. Then, a year later, they sold their house. That meant I got a new neighbor. More specifically, I got Anne!

Meet Anne…

Anne was from the big city. Anne was a realtor, and had flipped 8 houses in 12 years. Anne loved this new house and planned on staying for a long time. And Anne had a dog, Razzy.

And meet her dog, Razzy…

Razzy was a German Shepherd mix that spent most of the day outside, while Anne went to work. Razzy was aggressive towards children, animals, insects, and any plants that waved in the breeze. Razzy also, as Anne once told me, LOVED to chew on furniture. That’s why Razzy stayed outside so much.

Anne showed up at his door.

About 6 months after Anne moved in, I saw a surveyor walking around in my neighborhood. And he was paying special attention to my backyard. The next day Anne showed up at my front door with a stack of papers and asked me if I was going to pay her for the 9 inches that my fence was encroaching onto her property. I explained the handshake deal with the last neighbors, but she was having no part of it!

To cut the conversation short, he got rid of the fence.

She wanted the fence moved or she wanted money, no discussions. She had spoken to her lawyer friend, and was perfectly happy to take me to court over the fence. She told me, “I don’t know how you guys do it out here in the sticks, but where I come from, we follow the rules!” So, I got rid of the fence.

Now, Anne is asking when he would build a new fence.

The next day, I unscrewed the horizontal rails from the brackets. I stacked the fence panels up against my garage and pulled up the fence posts with my work van. About a week later, Anne shows up at my front door again. She wants to know when I’m going to be building a new fence.

Anne wanted a new fence so she can let her dog out.

Turns out, without my portion of the fence, she has not been able to let Razzy out unattended for fear that he will run away, attack something, or get hit by a car. She also told me she can’t keep him in the house all day while she’s at work anymore. Her furniture and carpet are all but ruined.

He said he wouldn’t build a new fence.

I told her, “Well, Anne, I’m not going to be rebuilding the fence. I don’t want any legal trouble, and the best way to stay out of trouble is to not build near your property.” The look on her face was priceless! I thought she was going to cry! She probably did when she got back home.

She tried to ask again, but he was firm.

She tried to protest, saying that she really needed the fence back, and she would even help pay for the new one. She told me how much she loved the style and aesthetic of the old one. It was just the location that she had a problem with. I stood firm. There would be no new fence.

Anne never got her fence.

She never got a fence. She made half-hearted attempts to put up some bamboo fencing, but Razzy tore through that stuff like wet newspaper. Eventually, I sold my place and moved away. I took the old fence panels with me, and I still look at them everyday when I let my dog out in the morning.

Haha! That was hilariously cruel. If Anne really wanted a fence, she could’ve hired someone to build one herself.

Let’s find out what others have to say about it on Reddit.

This user gives their honest opinion.

While this person shares a personal experience.

Here’s another similar story.

People are loving the story.

Finally, here’s a thought about dog owners.

Good fences make good neighbors.

