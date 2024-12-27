New Neighbors Kept Doing Annoying Things, So When They Asked Him For A Favor, He Said No And Blocked Their View

Annoying neighbors don’t have the right to ask for favors from the people in their community.

You want me to cut down my trees? No thanks, enjoy the view of the leaves. Our older neighbor sold his home to a middle-aged couple. Within the first day, they managed to annoy everyone.

For context, they left a boat trailer in a dangerous spot in the road despite warnings from neighbors. Note that they have two driveways and a spot where a trailer could go. They left one dog outside all night to bark at every new thing for a month. They let their other dog poop on everyone’s front lawns, and let it chase after people in their own yards.

After thoroughly annoying everyone, they decided to ask us to cut down all the trees/bushes along our fence line. Because, they say, the trees were blocking their view. They live at the bottom of a hill. The only view they have is the rest of the hill and other people’s houses.

When we told them no, they asked us if we could at least trim the branches down more, so they could see through them. They then walked away. We haven’t trimmed a single thing in months. There’s no power lines to worry about in the area either, and everything is within our fence line.

We even let the area beside the patio grow up some, so they absolutely have no view besides leaves. We actually like it better, because it saves us the cost of a privacy fence we were planning to install. Be a jerk as soon as you move in and expect people to cater to your needs? Nah. Enjoy nice view of leaves from your back porch.

It’s not so bad looking at leaves. These neighbors are too much!

The best petty revenge is when you don’t do anything at all.

