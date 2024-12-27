Older Brother Taught His Younger Brother A Lesson On How To Respect Other People’s Time By Purposely Making Him Late For School

Isn’t it annoying when your brother or sister doesn’t have some sense of urgency?

Like it’s always okay for them to be late.

So, this older brother taught his younger brother a lesson by purposely making him late for school.

Read the full story below and see if he did the right thing.

I used my day off to teach my brother a lesson for making people late I’m a senior in highschool and my brother is a sophomore. I’d drive him to school every morning even though he could’ve taken the bus. I decided to warn him many more times than I should have. I will leave without him if he isn’t ready by the exact time we have to leave.

Now, his brother is taking the bus.

It took a few days but he learned his lesson, and he now takes the bus. The issue is that he misses the bus all the time, so my mom takes him to school. My mom adores my brother and she knows I exist at least. She never told him anything like “You need to be up on time,” “You can’t keep making me late to work,” or anything like that.

He missed the bus, and this young man had to take him to school.

Well, yesterday was a senior skip day at my school (everyone in the senior class have the day off just for funsies). My mom and older brothers also had work early that day. So my brother had to either make it on the bus or I’d have to wake up early to take him. Guess what? He missed the bus. I could tell he still didn’t learn to respect other people’s time and learn to get up and such.

As payback, he made his brother a little late to school.

Since I had to take him to school on my day off, I decided to make it fun. I told him as we were getting in the car that he needs to be on time. He laughed at me. What the hell? I said, “Okay, if you don’t want to respect my time, I won’t respect yours.” The rest of the morning I made him just slightly late.

He acted as if his things were missing.

Oops! I forgot my wallet with my license in it. Let me take two whole minutes to pretend to look for it even though I know where it is. Oopsies! My car has frost on it. Let me turn the defroster on, and wait much too long for the frost to melt. Zoinks! My phone won’t connect to my car. How am I gonna drive you to school without listening to Pierce the Veil? I guess I have to figure this technology out before we start driving.

Now, he hopes that his brother has learned his lesson.

Eventually, I think I made him late enough. We needed to leave the house at 7:10 and we ended up leaving at 7:19. The universe was on my side for once, because every traffic light was red. Traffic was awful. School starts at 7:30 and he ended up getting to class at 7:48. I hope and pray he never makes anyone late again, but considering he’s such an imbecile, I don’t know if he’ll ever learn.

Let’s check out the reactions of other people to this story.

This user shares a personal assumption.

While this one thinks he is the one to be blamed.

People are calling out the older brother.

Here’s what this user would have done.

And lastly, here are some suggestions.

The younger brother sounds like an entitled little brat.

He may need worse punishment to truly learn his lesson.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.