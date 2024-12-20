Passenger Refused To Swap Seats With A Mother Without Compensation, So She Freaked Out And Caused A Scene

Air travel often brings out the worst in people, as complete strangers navigate tight spaces and shared inconveniences.

Among these complete strangers are certain opportunists who are willing to get whatever they want by any means necessary.

In this story, it’s a mother who throws a complete fit when a fellow traveler refuses to give up a premium seat.

Read on to find out how this harrowing tale of air travel ends.

AITAH for making seat swapper cry? So, I board the plane, settle in to my economy plus seat. Woman approaches asks me to change seats to 32b so her 9 yr old can sit with her.

The passenger asks what’s in it for them, which sparks a bitter argument.

I ask how much cash she has to repay me for the money I spent on the seat, she says I’m cruel for leaving her son with anxiety sitting alone. I ask if she offered the person sitting next to her son her seat in economy plus, she said she “needed the leg room”.

The passenger calls her out for her wacked out priorities.

I said clearly she cares more about her own comfort than her son’s well being, if she cared she would give up her seat and move to the back.

She breaks out in a screaming wail filled with “HOW COULD YOU”s.

Then came a new seatmate.

Ten minutes later, a smiling man sits down next to me grinning about his sweet upgrade. My partner says I’m an AH for questioning her parenting in public and making her cry… AITA?

Looks like the waterworks didn’t get this mother out of this one.

What did Reddit think?

Considerate people usually throw in something to sweeten the deal when they want something from someone.

It’s clear this woman is used to getting what she wants by whatever means possible.

This commenter sees right through her little façade.

The airlines themselves should be doing more to stop this behavior.

You could say her argument failed to take off.

