December 23, 2024 at 4:49 pm

Police Officer Shared Advice About What People Should Do When A Stranger Knocks On Their Door

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@officerarsenault

Most of us think that we should just ignore strangers who knock on our doors, but a Canadian cop named Randall posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that they need to be handling situations like this in a completely different way.

Source: TikTok

Randall told viewers, “If somebody comes to your home during the day, knocks on the door, rings the doorbell [and] you don’t answer because you don’t want to be bothered…don’t do that.”

He added, “Two minutes later, they kick in your door, daytime breaking and entering.”

Source: TikTok

Randall continued, “Happens all the time. Yell through [the door], wave them off through the window, act like you’re on your cell phone already. They get inside your house, they panic, not expecting anybody to be there.

He added, “Bad things can happen.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@officerarsenault

WARNING! Extremely important message. #onthisday

♬ original sound – OfficerArsenault

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker isn’t a fan of this…

Source: TikTok

Safety first!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter