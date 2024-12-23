Police Officer Shared Advice About What People Should Do When A Stranger Knocks On Their Door

Most of us think that we should just ignore strangers who knock on our doors, but a Canadian cop named Randall posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that they need to be handling situations like this in a completely different way.

Randall told viewers, “If somebody comes to your home during the day, knocks on the door, rings the doorbell [and] you don’t answer because you don’t want to be bothered…don’t do that.”

He added, “Two minutes later, they kick in your door, daytime breaking and entering.”

Randall continued, “Happens all the time. Yell through [the door], wave them off through the window, act like you’re on your cell phone already. They get inside your house, they panic, not expecting anybody to be there.

He added, “Bad things can happen.”

Take a look at the video.

Safety first!

