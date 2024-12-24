Real Estate Expert Said You Shouldn’t Buy A New House In 2025. – ‘We are in a definite catch-22. This problem is not going away.’

What will home buying look like soon?

Well, according to this TikTokker, people should avoid buying homes in 2025, and he explained why in a viral video.

The man told viewers, “We are in a definite catch-22 when it comes to real estate in America. This problem is not going away.”

He continued, “There is no way that people who bought homes before 2020 are going to sell their homes. If interest rates come way back down, some people will sell their homes. But if interest rates go down and supply is not drastically increased, it means that the home prices are going to go up.”

The man added, “Home sales are actually at the lowest level since 1995, and the only reason that’s the case is because the demand is not there. The demand is not there because the interest rates are so high and people can’t afford ****.”

He told viewers that new incentives will cause a lot of homes to be built across the U.S., but builders will most likely be focused on quantity over quality.

The man said, “They’re going to cut corners like crazy.”

