Renters Claimed A Retiree’s Space As Their Own, So She Blocked Their Car And Charged Them For Their Mistake

Deeded parking spots come with clear rules, but not everyone likes to follow them.

When one elderly woman found her space repeatedly invaded, she decided to start charging her intruders what they owe her – and her rate went up by the day!

Read on for the full story!

Couple decided to steal a deed parking space. I work in a place with a deeded garage parking. Had one sweet old lady (I’ll call her Granny) who owned a mini-cooper.

Soon, another inconsiderate couple stole her parking spot.

Another couple who rented a unit did not have a parking spot, and took to planting their economy car in her spot.

Granny immediately complained, but the couple told her to get lost.

When Granny complained, the renters would just say they were entitled because there were so many empty parking places, so Granny could park somewhere else. (WHAT THE HECK DO THEY NOT GET ABOUT DEEDED PARKING?)

One day, she finally decided she had enough.

This continued until the day the sweet old lady decided to be not-so-sweet.

Pulled her car in front of the two renters car and parked bumper to bumper. Put a note on their car saying “Parking in this space is $150 a day. Please leave a check with the concierge.”

The couple then had the nerve to complain to the front desk.

So the two grifters renters showed up at my desk complaining about their car being blocked off and actually expected me to tow Granny’s car off!

The employee then explained that it was their own fault and there was nothing they could do.

I had to re-explain that deeded parking meant that I could not tow a car from Granny’s spot anymore than I could rearrange furniture in her apartment. It’s her land, she owns it, you abandoned your car on her property, talk to Granny.

So the employee called her down.

So after 20 minutes or so of the grifters renters complaining, I called Granny, even though it was early in the morning. She came down to the desk in her house coat and slippers with her dog in tow.

The couple’s previously smug attitude turned to desperation.

They begged her to move her car, but Granny told them it would be $150 bucks – leave the check with the concierge. They kept complaining.

Now Granny’s fee is even higher!

Then she told them it would be an extra $50 for waking her up in the morning cause they claimed an emergency. Then they asked her how long before she left the garage.

The couple didn’t like what granny had to say next.

Granny told them “Dearies, I’m retired. I’ll leave my spot when I’m ready. And the price just went up to $150 a day, plus $50 for waking me – and that will be in cash. Leave the envelope with the concierge. I’m walking my dog and I’ll move my car when I have your rental fee in hand.” Not only did the renters not park in her spot, but word got around and I didn’t have to deal with that issue for another two years.

Granny’s creative approach turned a parking problem into a priceless lesson.

What did Reddit think?

Apparently stealing parking spots is a common offense.

Management really should have been more proactive about this.

Parking isn’t just property – it’s personal!

When it comes to standing your ground, we could all learn a thing or two from granny!

Granny proved that respecting deeded parking wasn’t just a courtesy – it was non-negotiable.

Next time they’ll think twice before testing her property rights – or her patience!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.