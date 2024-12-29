Retail Worker Talked About Holiday Gift Card Scams That People Need To Watch Out For

It’s that time of year again!

I’m talking about the holiday season, and you and I both know that tons of folks are getting gift cards as presents.

But you need to be careful, according to a TikTokker named Juniper who posted a video and talked about gift card scams that folks need to be aware of.

Juniper said, “I used to work for a huge corporation that rhymed with ‘Margarets.’ I highly urge people to not buy gift cards. It is a crazy thing.”

She said that some people made fake gift cards and they’d go into stores like the one she worked at and mix them in with actual gift cards so customers were unknowingly buying scam gift cards that didn’t have any money on them.

Juniper said that managers at Target told workers not to let customers know about this scam.

She continued, “There are so many online and in-person scams that it’s really hard to know fully if you’re going to get your money.”

Juniper added, “When you buy it, your money is already gone because people are already checking the numbers to see if there’s money on it. So please, please be careful buying gift cards this year.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared a story.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Beware of scams!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.