Roommate’s Cat Eats Dog’s Medication, Leading To A Costly Vet Bill And A Heated Debate Over Who Should Pay

When pet owners set no boundaries, it can lead to unexpected consequences.

So, what would you do if your roommate’s cat got into your dog’s medication, resulting in an expensive vet bill?

Would you take full responsibility because it was your dog’s medicine?

Or would you only cover part of it since your roommate should have been watching her cat?

In today’s story, two roommates are caught in this exact dilemma, and now they can’t agree on who should pay.

Here’s everything that happened.

AITA for not paying roommates vet bill I moved in with my roommate about a year ago. We were friends for a couple of years prior. I moved in with my dog and she got a cat after a few months of living together. To paint a picture, she allows the cat to get on the stove, walk on the counter, jump on the dining table, etc. It’s known to be food-driven and will chew through bags of food. Sometimes, she’ll keep the cat in her room while we’re eating or when she’s cooking so it doesn’t jump up on the table/counters. My dog got neutered recently and was on anti-inflammatory medication. Tonight, she had the cat in her room while she was cooking dinner. I placed my dog’s medication on the table (being conscious that the cat was in the room) with the intention of giving it to him after he ate his dinner.

The cat ate the dog’s medication and required medical help.

I gave my dog his bowl and then went to answer a phone call in my room. My roommate opened her room door, and the cat got out and ate the medication. I did not realize this until I went back out and couldn’t find the pill. She took the cat to urgent care, and I gave her my credit card to pay the bill ($200) because I felt pretty horrible. The vet couldn’t induce her to vomit, so the cat had to be hospitalized (3k-5k). My roommate expects me to pay for some, maybe half of the bill, but I am only willing to pay $500. Should I be the one paying for the whole bill? AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this, but the pill really shouldn’t have been left out.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit weigh in on this issue.

As this person points out, animals can slip out.

Here’s someone who thinks she already covered enough of the bill.

This person thinks the medication should’ve not been taken out until later.

Excellent way to look at it.

Paying for half of the bill is fair.

Doing it this way shows that the roommates are sharing responsibility, and that’s the right thing to do.

