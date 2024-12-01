Rude Bar Customer Wouldn’t Allow Them To Play Billiards, So They Devised A Plan That Got Him In Trouble With The Cops

Have you ever encountered a rude, entitled jerk in a bar?

In today’s story, this man shares how he and his friends met an obnoxious fella in a billiards place they frequented.

They come up with a plan to get revenge, and it works out better than they expected!

Read the story below for the full details!

Got rude guy arrested for suspended license. In the mid 2000s, my friends and I would frequent a small billiards place in a neighboring town. Where you could rent a table by the hour or play per game. We’d play a few games, watch whatever sports were on TV, and have casual conversations.

There was a new guy that showed up in the bar.

There were no problems and no drama, until about 3 months of us visiting this place. A guy shows up and takes our spot at the billiards table. No big deal. We were all chatting anyway.

This man asked the new guy politely, but he wouldn’t budge.

20 minutes later, my friend lets him know we want to play next game and the jerk is super dismissive. Needless to say, we didn’t get in during the next game. So, I politely let him know we wanted to play next. Another lady chimed in, saying she wanted the game after us. The guy blatantly ignored me and the other woman.

The rude guy took the no. 6 ball with him.

Some more time passes by, and the guy leave the table. We see our chance to get in. We put the quarters in, and the balls are dispensed, except the green “6” ball. The guy took it to the bathroom with him.

The manager didn’t want to make a scene.

At this point, it was ridiculous and we notified the manager. The manager noted it was 12:30 and they were going to be calling last call, and closing. So he didn’t want to make a scene by kicking him out. He gets us another ball so we can play.

The guy messed up their game!

The guy comes out of the bathroom, and knows we realized what he did. He smirks and proceeds to the patio to have a cigarette, bringing along his beer and the green billiard ball. The guy comes back in, and tossed the ball he was holding onto the table, hitting a few balls on the table and messing up our game. He goes up to the bar just in time for last call.

One of his friends thought of a way to get back at this rude fella.

One of the friends I was with suggested we follow him home, and each of us call the highway patrol to report a suspected drunk driver. 3 of 4 of us agree. So when he leaves, we used our trusty Nextel push-to-talk phones, and coordinated several calls to the police.

One by one, they reported him to the cops.

We provided details like license plate, vehicle make and model, and color.

We mentioned the car nearly hit another vehicle, was swerving between lines, and driving erratically. This was under a 15-minute plan. We had no idea where the guy lived, but suspected it was close as he was visiting a neighborhood place, so our time was limited.

They found out he was caught driving with a suspended license.

The one guy who didn’t notify the police tailed the jerk. And called us giddy when a police officer pulled between him and the guy, and turned in his lights to pull him over. The police blotter that week included an arrested of a guy who was pulled over after multiple calls of erratic driving. He wasn’t arrested for DWI, but instead for driving on a suspended license.

Wow! That was some great revenge!

Let’s find out what others have to say on Reddit.

Nice revenge says this user.

This person suggests opening a conversation with him.

Very well said…

Finally, this user shares their personal thoughts.

He totally deserved it for being so rude!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.