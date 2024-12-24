She Agreed To Help Put Up The Christmas Tree, But Her Mom Kept Yelling At Her. So Went To Her Room In Protest And Stayed There All Through Thanksgiving Dinner.

Decorating for Christmas can be a fun family tradition that involves festive music, baking, and lots of great memories.

Unfortunately, in today’s story, one teen girl’s memories of decorating for Christmas will involve her mom yelling at her and spending all of Thanksgiving in her bedroom.

Let’s see why there was so much holiday drama…

AITA for staying in my room all day and not eating thanksgiving dinner with my family? About a day ago me (17F) and my mother (45F) were about to put up the Christmas tree when we got into a small argument. She had hurt her back a few days ago and told me that me and my brother would have to do the heavy lifting for the tree this year. I agreed because putting up the tree means I get to spend time with the two of them watching a movie, baking cookies, and decorating the tree. Yet when I get downstairs she’s immediately annoyed with me for coming downstairs “too late”.

Her brother was confused too.

I assumed that she was just in a bad mood because of her back pain. But when I asked about my brother coming to help us so I don’t have to lift the couch by myself, she started to get an attitude. She told me we might as well not put the tree up if I’m going to be so difficult and annoying. My brother comes downstairs and is immediately confused by her yelling. I decided to just go to my room for the night.

She could hear her mom continue to yell.

When my dad comes home, my mother starts yelling to him about how both my brother and I are “leeches,” how I “bring out the worst in people,” how I’m “hard to love,” and how I can “shove the tree up my butt.” (lol?) The absolute icing on the cake was when she said “I can’t wait until she leaves for college. I can’t wait to see her struggle.”

As revenge, she stayed in her room on Thanksgiving.

The next day was thanksgiving and I refused to come downstairs to cook or watch movies or eat thanksgiving dinner with them if she would be there. I stayed in my room the whole day, quiet and trying to be as out of the way as possible. My mother has a history of making extremely mean comments, but they’re always brushed off as “well you know she has issues from her childhood. Cut her some slack!” But I feel like her behavior shouldn’t be justified or tolerated.

She’s particularly hurt by the college comment.

The last comment about college hurt me deeply because I’m in the process of waiting for acceptance letters from colleges and as of right now I want nothing to do with her. AITA for not coming downstairs for thanksgiving dinner? My brother came upstairs to tell me the food was ready, but I told him I didn’t want to sit at the table if she would be there. Her comment struck me as too far for the situation, am I wrong?

