She Finally Left Her Husband And Moved While He Was Out Of Town, And One Of Her Kids Decided To Take All The Toilet Paper To Teach Him A Lesson

Dealing with an abusive husband is no laughing matter.

Thankfully, in today’s story, the woman who is married to him finally decides she’s had enough and moves out when her now ex is out of town.

The funny part is what her kids decide to take with them when they help her move out!

It’s the perfect revenge, and it turns out even better (or worse, if you’re the ex) than they expected!

Let’s see how it all plays out…

Teaching my stepfather a lesson This happened about 15 years ago, but it is still one of my favorite stories. My stepfather was a cruel man. He never wanted kids, which was no big deal to me as I was 18 and at college when he married my mother. But my sister was 13 and had to live through years of his emotional abuse.

Her mom eventually left him.

He blamed us for everything and yelled whenever anything wasn’t exactly his way. It drove a wedge between my mother and myself and my sister, and long story short, after 18 years she finally left him. He was away on a week-long trip when we moved all of her stuff out of the house. We took only what age had paid for, as she did not want anything he had purchased for her or built her (he was a finished carpenter).

Mom took everything she bought with her own money.

My mom had purchased all the high quality items; dishes, cookware, bedding, plush towels (that’s important later). She left behind all the “bachelor “ crap he purchased prior to their marriage which was low quality, threadbare and just ugly. She also purchased all the food, so she took all of that.

She got revenge!

My sister and I were sent back in to make sure we didn’t forget anything and I decided as mom had always bought all of the groceries and paper products, that we should take the toilet paper. Out of every closet…and all three bathrooms… even of the rollers. We found out later from my mother’s attorney, our stepfather returned home from his trip with a bad case of diarrhea and went to the downstairs bathroom only to find no toilet paper.

The revenge turned out better than she expected!

He went to the two upstairs bathrooms and guess what? The same thing! He ended up destroying two bathrooms and multiple old crusty towels before even realizing more was missing from the house than toilet paper. Mom was peeved for a bit, but my sister and I thought it was more than appropriate for all the poop he gave her and my mother over the years!

That was kind of perfect timing for toilet paper revenge!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks the mom should’ve left a lot sooner.

The revenge could’ve been even more extreme…

This woman can relate to this story…

This reader asks some good questions!

That was some EPIC revenge!

Dare I say he deserved it?

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.