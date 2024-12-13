She Found Out Her Husband Had Been Cheating, So She Sabotaged His Affair And Kicked Him Out With Nowhere To Go

You should be able to trust your husband no matter what, but sadly that is not always the case.

Want to have your cake and eat it too? Two-timing baby daddy gets his just deserts. For context, years ago I (20F) and the father of my first 2 children (26M) were going through a rough time in our relationship. He was working night shift as a janitor in a nursing home while I was going to college for nursing during the day. We had a 1 year old and I had just given birth to our son 3 month earlier. There was a woman that he worked with that I had gotten to know pretty well when I would bring him his lunches. We were friends, or so I thought. He was supposed to be waxing the floors at night when no one was up and about.

Just so happened my cousin ran into him and her having drinks at a local bar on one of the nights that he was supposed to be working. Cue massive fight, got off early, just friends blah blah blah, won’t happen again. About a month later comes “the talk”. We have been fighting too much, let’s keep this amicable for the kids and stay friends. Mind you, the house was mine, I paid the bills with grants and scholarships I earned through school, the car he drove was mine too.

I would be nice and allow him to stay till he got something figured out, still take my car to work, I still fed him all that good nonsense. Then he starts being loving and we continue a physical relationship. I happened to be feeding our son one morning while he still sleeps and his phone goes off. I know, I know don’t look for it if you don’t want to know right. Turns out he’s been carrying on a relationship with the other woman the whole time he’s been with me. It would have been fine if that’s what he wanted, if he wasn’t doing the same with me at the same time. Cue petty revenge. I crawled back into bed with him, naked, and he snuggled up like he always does.

I sent them to her from his phone, along with a very nicely, in my opinion, worded message explaining everything that he had been up to, and in to. Then I got dressed to the wonderful pings from his phone and continued about my day packing his things. He woke a few hours later and went for his phone first thing. I happened to come into the room as he’s trying to call her and when he turns to look at me I can see all the blood rush from his face. He can’t even mount a defense as I tell him all about the conversation me and his new girlfriend have had, along with some photos. All his things are now out on the porch boxed up. I tell him he no longer lives in my house, and to leave. He starts to blubber about where will he go? So I told him that he better call his girlfriend to come pick him up and live with her because he sure isn’t using my vehicle anymore and that sounds like his problem and I shut the door on him. I had been with this man child for 6 years. Given my body, heart, and sanity to this man.

I was even willing to still let him live there, not paying bills, eat there, and drive my car for him to be sleeping with both of us AT THE SAME TIME! Was it petty, yeah, but it was deserved.

