She Found The Perfect Venue For Her Wedding, But Her Future Brother-In-Law Doesn’t Want Her to Get There Until After He Marries His Girlfriend

Finding the perfect wedding venue can take quite a bit of time, but once you find it, it’s time to start making real plans!

Unfortunately, in today’s story, one bride finds the perfect wedding venue, but in order to get married there, she has to wait for another member of her future in-laws’ family to get married.

See how the wedding drama unfolds…

AITA for being mad that fiance gave brother the wedding venue I loved? Backstory- I was engaged 11 months before this situation and looking for the right venue. On a trip I fell in love with a venue, and said to my fiance out loud that we should look at it. The Brother in law heard me say this, then pulled my fiance aside and said that his girlfriend wanted to get married there and if we could get married there after them (I found out about this convo weeks later). Keep in mind they weren’t engaged yet, but supposedly the girlfriend wanted to get married there since she was 12.

She felt annoyed at having to wait a LONG time to get married.

So then when I emailed the venue my fiance told me about the convo and said if I really want to… But it was said in such a way that it really wasn’t an option. I think of my life with my fiance as separate then his family. We are our own unit with little overlap of friends. In addition, after that comment it wasn’t really if I could use the venue or not, it’s that I could have it after them. So I then had to wait for their wedding and another year in between at least because the family lives abroad and cant make big trips like this twice a year bc time and money.

She wanted her fiance to stand up for her.

How am I supposed to know that venue wasnt allowed? My heart was set on it, but now my fiance thinks I’m the crazy one to think they took it from me because they had “dibs” on it sicne she was 12 and wasn’t engaged. In addition, my fiance didn’t defend me to his brother during a conversation about it (which I’m finding out about now). Instead of saying “hey she loved it and imagined her wedding there and you asked a brother favor from me, so you can see why my fiance would be mad that she didn’t get her wedding there and you should understand that” and instead said “I don’t agree with my fiance and she’s crazy to be mad that I promised you that you could get married there first”.

They’re both mad at each other.

Now I’m mad that my fiance doesn’t defend me and called me crazy, or see my side of the story, and to me it seems like he chose his brother’s happiness over mine. Then my fiance is mad at me for making a big deal out of this when he said it was their venue first. AITA?

Considering the other couple isn’t even engaged, THEY can get married there after the engaged couple that actually is looking for a wedding venue. The brother-in-law is being ridiculous.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This is a very good question…

This is a petty idea, but it just might work!

There are major red flags here.

I think “whackadoodle” is my new favorite word, and it fits this situation perfectly.

She needs to have a serious conversation with her fiance.

Her fiance needs to put her first, not his brother’s girlfriend.

