She Got Into A Fight With Her Best Friend And Didn’t Talk To Her For Many Years, But When She Finally Talked To Her Former Friend Again She Felt Like The Universe Had Gotten Revenge For Her

Not all friendships last forever.

Sometimes former friends have huge falling outs and never even speak to each other again.

That was the situation in today’s story, but then the former friends decided to talk on the phone and catch up.

It was then that one of the friends felt like revenge had already occurred.

Let’s see how the drama escalates…

No Thanks About 10 years ago, my bestie at the time, Khloe Hunt, became my worstie. For brevity, I’ll refer to her as K.Hunt henceforth. One day back then, K.Hunt abused me for being “selfish” and dropped me like a hot potato. I admit, I didn’t really consider K.Hunt’s needs at the time, but only because I was experiencing a series of successive traumatic life events.

I wonder what TheReallyBadThings were.

I thought K.Hunt might have cut me some slack. It had only been a couple of weeks since TheReallyBadThings had happened. And I had supported K.Hunt many times, over many years, through all kinds of things. This was the first time in our entire friendship that everything wasn’t all about her. I could have used her support for a change. But no.

She ended up apologizing.

K.Hunt had always been kind of a jerk to other people. Never to me, but but deep down, I knew one day my turn would come. So it wasn’t exactly surprising or out of character, but it was still extremely hurtful. When K.Hunt was in my face yelling at me, it felt like I had left my body and was watching it happen to me. I later learnt that this is a form of disassociation. Because I was at a bit of a breaking point already, I couldn’t deal with her on top of everything else. I was in shock and didn’t know what to say, so I apologised.

She is NOT going to be friends with K.Hunt again.

When the dust had settled and I came up for air, I realised I had been blocked. Nice. Anyway, I got over it (kind of) and moved on (mostly) with the least amount of anger and bitterness I could manage (which was a lot). Fast forward a few years, she got in touch to apologise. She said she made a huge mistake and had regretted it ever since. She wondered if we could be friends again, because I was always such a good friend to her. (Witch, I know!!!! I’m glad you finally realised). But no. We cannot be friends again. Sorry not sorry. (Because I am not a doormat, and while friendships don’t have to be equal, they at least need to be reciprocal).

This time she agreed to talk.

Fast forward ANOTHER few years. K.Hunt got a mutual friend to sound me out and see if I’d be receptive to hearing from her. Inwardly, I rolled my eyes so hard I could see backwards through time. It had been at least 6 years at that point. What the hell was K.Hunt thinking? Outwardly, I said oh sure, absolutely, it’s been so long, it’s all water under the bridge now. I decided I would say all the things I never got to say. Rip shreds off her. Tell her exactly what a Khloe Hunt she had been.

She changed her plan while K.Hunt was talking.

So K.Hunt contacted me and said her pathetic spiel. She asked how I had been. Absolutely fantastic, I said. I was ready to let her have it. But then she went on to say what a difficult time she had been having. Her husband left her, she had been diagnosed with BPD, she was made redundant, her kid was troubled. All of my anger evaporated as I realised that the universe had a greater plan. For me. For K.Hunt. For both of us. I picked up the Uno reverse card. I gently laid it down.

The revenge was over, but there are many more wishes for petty revenge.

I said, wow that all sounds very difficult, I hope you have some support with that. All the best, K.Hunt! and hung up, and blocked her number. And yes, if you were wondering, everybody DID clap! K.Hunt, if you’re reading this, I would never wish you, or anyone, any harm. But if you stubbed your toe a lot? Or a boisterous, muddy dog jumped on you every time you wore white? Or when you went to IKEA to buy more of something you already have, it was discontinued? Or if the number for your local pizza place was one digit different from yours, and you got a heckin lot of calls late at night from confused stoners? I would not be sad.

This story is pretty vague as far as who did what exactly to get mad at whom, but at least she felt satisfied that the universe got revenge on her behalf.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader loves how she ended the phone call.

The universe is the best sometimes!

This reader also loved the way the story played out.

Another person had a similar situation happen.

This person has a new favorite phrase.

Sometimes revenge happens on its own!

And that’s when you know karma was on your side.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.