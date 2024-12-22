Girlfriend Would Move The Furniture Every Time She Was Mad At Her Boyfriend, But When They Broke Up The Revenge Was Much, Much Worse

Some people are naturally petty and good at finding clever ways to get revenge on the people that annoy them.

In today’s story, we hear about a woman who found a way to get back at her boyfriend, and he didn’t even realizing what she had done!

But wait until you hear about what she did when her boyfriend cheated on her!

Let’s read all the details…

If being petty was an Olympic level competition, my sister would win a gold medal. My sister has always had a petty streak, but my favorite example is from when she lived with her ex-boyfriend. Every time they got into an argument, she would move all of the furniture in their apartment by one inch in the same direction – literally every piece of furniture and decor. Her boyfriend would feel like something was off, but nothing was immediately obvious because she didn’t move just one thing – she moved everything.

She kept the cycle going every time he made her mad.

The space between the objects was the same, so he would be confused as to why he was suddenly tripping over things, running into furniture, catching his clothes on things, etc. The worst part was that she would leave it until he got used to it, and the next time he made her mad she moved it all back an inch in the other direction and the cycle continued.

She got even worse revenge when she caught her boyfriend cheating on her.

I honestly don’t think he ever figured it out. I probably would have felt bad for him if she hadn’t caught him cheating on her. Which led to her freezing his car keys, storage unit keys, etc. in separate blocks of ice, removing absolutely everything she had ever purchased from the apartment (including all of the light bulbs, towels, toilet paper, silverware, etc.) and sending the screenshots of him cheating on her to his mom. She had also paid for his contact prescription, so she took those too – leaving him only the pair of glasses he had when they met. She also put shrimp in all of the curtain rods, and according to their mutual friends he never figured out the source of the smell and eventually moved apartments to get away from it.

That is one woman I would not want to mess with!

She’s not messing around when it comes to petty revenge!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader was pretty petty after a breakup too…

Here’s how another person got revenge on an ex…

This sister would make a better friend than an enemy!

Another person might use the shrimp revenge someday.

This person was NOT prepared for the shrimp revenge!

I definitely wouldn’t want to be on her bad side!

Some of these are absolutely diabolical!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.