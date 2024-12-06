She Notified Her School’s Office That Her Classmate’s Rank Couldn’t Be Correct, But When The Teen’s Mom Found Out She Started Harassing Her At Home

Some moms get over involved in their kids life, specifically education.

Fortunately most moms don’t start harassing people because of it.

That’s not what happened here.

Read this story to see how things got ugly.

AITA for telling a woman I’ll ruin her life if she sets foot on my property again? The top 10% of the class in my high school get a lot of special accolades and incentives and your class rank is a major factor for our school’s endorsement for college recommendations and scholarships. I noticed that I was passed in class rank by a girl, who I know for a fact is not taking as many AP classes as me. I keep track of everyone who is near me in class rank (their classes and grades) to make sure no one passes me up.

So she took action.

AP classes are weighted in GPA over honors classes, which is what she took this semester since she said she wanted an “easy semester.” Based on how my school calculates GPA, the only way she should have been able to pass me was if I got all Bs and she got all As, which is not what happened at all. So I mentioned I was confused to the principal’s secretary since I’m her student aid. She looked into it, and it turns out the girl’s rank was miscalculated. They did not weigh her honors classes correctly. They’ve since fixed it and moved her back down to where she belongs.

And this is where things get tense.

The girl suspected it was me who brought it to their attention and told her mom. This girl lives three streets away from me, so her mom came to my house and confronted my mom and was like “how dare your daughter interfere with my child’s rank and her future, etc.” And my mom was just like “I guess your kid should’ve taken harder classes. Don’t ever step on my property again.” Several days later, my parents weren’t home and the mom returned to our house. I answered, and she was like “I’m here to see your mom again.” I told her I’ll call the police if she doesn’t leave, because she’s trespassing. We’ve told her she’s not allowed on our property. And she blew me off and was like “oh please. Let me see your mom.”

So they put their feet down in a heated way.

I replied that we have cameras filming her trespassing and threatening behavior, and her life will be ruined if she comes back. We will absolutely take legal action. The woman left spitefully and my mom was pleased with how I handled it when she returned. But the woman went on our neighborhood site and passive aggressively bad-mouthed us in a half-page rant without mentioning our name, saying we are ruining her daughter’s life. So my mom was forced to respond, saying the woman is a repeated trespasser and harasser and we will take legal action if forced and we have film evidence.

Here is what folks are saying.

She’s missing out on a lot! Networking is important, too.

I think most things that involve getting grades is toxic. They mean nothing except getting into higher education.

It’s weird to me. I suspect she is notorious for this.

She is spiraling into burnout. Protect your health!

It’s so bizarre. Everything will be okay. No need for this drama.

I’m so glad I’m not in school anymore.

It sounds like this have gotten super intense.

