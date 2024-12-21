She Wanted To Relax And Hang Out With Her Boyfriend, But Her Roommate Told Her She Had To Clean The Bathroom

Nothing beats relaxing after a hard day’s work.

However, as much as this girl wanted to just rest and hang out with her boyfriend, her roommate told her she needed to clean the bathroom instead.

It was obviously a bummer for her, but she found a way to relax while cleaning the bathroom. Bonus – it made her roommate furious!

Read the full story below.

Mess with a tired metalhead? Have fun with a 3 hour long black metal session. So, I just came home from a 6.5-hour shift with no break. My plan was to just chill with my boyfriend in my room, and do nothing but sleep. But as soon as my boyfriend and I sat down, one of the caregivers knocked at my door.

She wasn’t able to do what she wanted.

I live in a juvenile home, where multiple people who got kicked out by their parents live with caregivers. They are around there 24/7. She said my roommate needed to study for a test tomorrow, and it would bother her if my boyfriend was around. This sucks, obviously, but I totally understand.

She was told to clean the bathroom!

But the real kicker is the next thing she said. I need to clean the bathroom NOW, because my roommate complained about it. It was far from dirty. I literally cleaned three days ago.

She really didn’t want to clean the bathroom that night.

I asked if I could do it tomorrow, because I was really tired and it is Sunday evening, 9pm. My roommate yelled out of her room that I was disgusting and I need to clean it. The caregiver also didn’t budge. So, I needed to say goodbye to my boyfriend and my comfy evening after work, AND do a 2-hour cleaning?

To get back at the roommate, she blasted her speaker with loud metal music.

This is when the petty revenge steps in. After my boyfriend left, I grabbed my bluetooth speaker and put it on max volume. And blasted the ungodliest, gut-wrenching black metal I could find in all of my playlists and listened to it whilst cleaning.

She put the second speaker on max volume, too!

After about one hour, she barged out of her room. She screamed at me that I should “turn this ugly BS of music down,” which led me to use my second speaker also on max. And to be honest, it was kinda relaxing to listen to some metal whilst cleaning.

Music can really make cleaning less annoying, and great petty revenge! Win win!

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This person supports metal music.

While this person gives an unusual suggestion.

This person shares their personal experience.

A black metal fan speaks up.

Finally, people are concerned about the 2 hours of bathroom cleaning.

She never did get to relax.

