She Was Going To Get A Voting Sticker, But She Didn’t Like The One For Her State And Wanted A Different One

Kids get a lot of the blame for tantrums that happen in public, but they have a major competitor: entitled full grown adults.

Check out the supposedly adult woman in this story and try to understand why she is so angry.

I don’t want that one! I want the one that looks like one you don’t have. I voted early and as I was waiting to submit my ballot, I heard this lady yelling, “No! I don’t want that one! I want the one that you don’t have. These are ugly!”

And then she got even more shameless.

This lady didn’t want any of the 4 designed stickers our county had. She wanted a sticker that was being used at a different county. Looked up and the guy at the door was standing next to a table with “I voted!” stickers. He just looked at her and said “Of course they are ugly. They are designed by elementary school children as part of a lesson on American rights and history.”

But that didn’t pacify her (pun intended).

She shouts “Children? Why should children be involved in voting? That stupid!” Then she stormed out into the wild world to unleash fury somewhere else. I laughed out loud when he looked at me and I said “I guess maybe they are a representation of the person who voted.” The sticker has a dias de muerta type design.

